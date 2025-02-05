Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

AMD shares drop 10% on disappointing data center revenue

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Lisa Su, chair and CEO of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., during the AMD Advancing AI event in San Jose, California, on Dec. 6, 2023.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Advanced Micro Devices shares fell on Wednesday after the chipmaker under-delivered on Wall Street's estimates for its important data center business.
  • The chipmaker reported better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines but fell short of Wall Street expectations for its data center sales.

Advanced Micro Devices shares fell more than 10% on Wednesday after the chipmaker under-delivered on Wall Street's estimates for its important data center business.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Shares traded at a 52-week low and were on pace for their worst session since October.

AMD reported better-than-expected results on the top and bottom lines, but it also reported data center sales of $3.86 billion. That reflected 69% growth from a year ago but fell short of the $4.14 billion in sales expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The key unit, responsible for selling advanced chips for data centers, has benefited in recent years from growing demand for its graphics processing units, as megacap technology companies race to develop advanced artificial intelligence tools.

Data center revenue grew 94% for the full year to $12.6 billion, with $5 billion of those sales stemming from AMD's AI-focused Instinct GPUs. The company is the second-largest producer for gaming after Nvidia, which has triumphed as the market leader in AI chips and ballooned in value to a nearly $3 trillion market value.

"We believe this places AMD on a steep long-term growth trajectory, led by the rapid scaling of our data center AI franchise from more than $5 billion of revenue in 2024 to tens of billions of dollars of annual revenue over the coming years," AMD CEO Lisa Su said on the earnings call with analysts.

Money Report

news 32 mins ago

Google opens its most powerful AI models to everyone, the next stage in its virtual agent push

news 45 mins ago

The most ‘infuriating' bosses share these 3 common traits, says Ivy League psychologist

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us