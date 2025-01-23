American Airlines shares tumble as outlook falls short

- American Airlines last year said it would reverse a business-travel sales strategy that backfired.
- The airline signed a new credit card deal with Citi late last year.
American Airlines' first-quarter earnings outlook on Thursday fell short of analysts' estimates, sending shares down more than 6%.
The carrier forecast an adjusted loss per share of 20 cents to 40 cents for the first three months of 2025 based on current demand trends and fuel-price forecast, a wider loss than the 4 cents analysts were expecting, according to LSEG.
The airline said it expects unit costs, excluding fuel, to rise in the low-single digit percentage points over the first quarter of 2024 driven by lower capacity, which it expects to fall as much as 2% over last year.
Here is how American performed in the fourth quarter compared with Wall Street estimates compiled by LSEG:
- Earnings per share: 86 cents adjusted vs. 64 cents
- Revenue: $13.66 billion vs. $13.40 billion expected
American's fourth-quarter profit rose to $590 million from $19 million on sales that were up 4.6% on the year to $13.66 billion. Both domestic and international revenue rose, led by a surge in trans-Pacific revenue.
This is breaking news. Check back for updates.