Apollo to supply £4.5 billion loan to UK nuclear project

U.S. asset management giant Apollo is set to provide a £4.5 billion ($6 billion) loan to plug a shortfall facing U.K. nuclear project Hinkley Point.

The deal was first reported by the Financial Times on Friday and supported by two sources speaking to CNBC on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Apollo and Hinkey Point majority owner EDF declined to comment.

The deal would be among the biggest private capital investments in a project of U.K. national interest.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

— CNBC's Lily Meckel contributed reporting.