Apollo to supply £4.5 billion loan to UK nuclear project

By Jenni Reid, CNBC and Spriha Srivastava, CNBC

Cranes surround one of the two reactors being constructed at Hinkley Point C on September 27, 2024 in Bridgwater, England.
Anna Barclay | Getty Images News | Getty Images

U.S. asset management giant Apollo is set to provide a £4.5 billion ($6 billion) loan to plug a shortfall facing U.K. nuclear project Hinkley Point.

The deal was first reported by the Financial Times on Friday and supported by two sources speaking to CNBC on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Apollo and Hinkey Point majority owner EDF declined to comment.

The deal would be among the biggest private capital investments in a project of U.K. national interest.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

— CNBC's Lily Meckel contributed reporting.

