Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple drops 4% after notching best day since 1998

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple Inc.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
  • Apple dropped 4% after its best day since January 1998.
  • Markets fell Thursday after President Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs that spurred a historic market rally.
  • Semiconductors stocks reliant on production and manufacturing outside the U.S. also slumped after the VanEck Semiconductor ETF notched its best day ever.

Apple shares declined more than 4% Thursday, giving back some of Wednesday's gains that pushed the iPhone maker to its best day since January 1998.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The technology giant, down 13% so far this month and down 23% since the start of 2025, surged more than 15% Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs and dropped the tariff on most countries to 10% to allow negotiations.

The news spurred a widespread market rally that pushed the Nasdaq Composite to its second-best day ever and biggest one-day gain since January 2001, while the S&P 500 recorded its third-biggest gain since World War II. The tech-heavy index was last down more than 3% as markets reversed course.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Tesla dropped 6%, while Meta Platforms and Nvidia declined about 4% each. Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon were last down about 2% each.

Semiconductor stocks reliant on production and manufacturing outside the U.S. also slumped, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF shedding nearly 5% after a 17% gain and its best session ever. While the sector has been excluded from the recent tariffs, chipmakers have sold off on fears that tariffs will eat away at demand and hurt the economy. Targeted tariffs also remain on the horizon.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Here's the inflation breakdown for March 2025 — in one chart

news 36 mins ago

Trump trade war uncertainty threatens U.S. oil production

On Semiconductor, Marvell Technology, Micron Technology and Apple suppliers Qorvo and Skyworks Solutions plunged more than 7% each. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Intel fell at least 5% each.

WATCH: Ives: Buckle up—Tech is heading into a period of major volatility

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us