Apple Hits Record High One Week After Announcing Vision Pro VR Headset

Apple stock rose more than 1.5% Monday to close at $183.79 per share, which is the all-time-high share price for the company.

The milestone comes a week after Apple's biggest product launch of the year. Last Monday, the company kicked off its developers conference, WWDC, and unveiled the Vision Pro headset, its first entirely new product line since 2014.

Experts say the $3,499 product can break through where other virtual reality headsets haven't due to Apple's design, brand loyalty and technology.

Apple also announced a new, bigger MacBook Air laptop to juice Mac sales, as well as high-end desktops for 3D designers and programmers. The company also revealed major updates to iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch operating systems.

In May, Apple CFO Luca Maestri suggested Apple's revenue may decline about 3% on an annual basis during the current quarter.

Although Monday's stock price is a split adjusted all-time high, Apple's market capitalization isn't currently a record because the company has bought back some of its shares. Apple is now worth $2.89 trillion, according to FactSet data.