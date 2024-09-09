Apple announces iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4 and more

This is CNBC's live blog, covering everything Apple will announce at this year's iPhone 16 and Apple Watch Series 10 launch event. We're reporting live from Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Nic Coury | AFP | Getty Images

Apple is hosting an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California where it just announced the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus.

Here's what Apple has also announced:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

We will post live updates below, but you can also watch the Apple event YouTube livestream here:

First Apple Intelligence features will launch in beta next month for iPhone 16

Apple Inc.

Apple's Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi is talking about the company's new artificial intelligence capabilities. Many of these features were already announced at Apple's developer conference in June, and the first set of features will be available in a free software update next month.

Apple Intelligence is available on the new iPhone 16 phones and the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

He said Apple Intelligence operates across language, images, action and personal context. Federighi said data is never stored or shared with Apple, and independent experts can verify this privacy promise.

One feature Federighi highlighted is the new generative emoji feature, which will allow users to create custom emojis by typing in a few words. Users can also type in words to pull up photos and videos they want to find.

Federighi said Apple Intelligence also marks the start of a new era for its voice assistant Siri. Users can prompt Siri with text, ask questions with their voices (even if they stumble over their words), pull up specific details from text conversations and more.

Features such as generating emojis and a new Visual Intelligence feature will come later. Visual intelligence lets you do things like take a picture of a dog to find out what breed it is

--Ashley Capoot

Apple announces iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus

Apple just announced the iPhone 16, which it says was built from the ground up for Apple Intelligence.

The new iPhone has:

Aerospace-grade aluminum

85% recycled content in the enclosure

Two size options, 6.1 inches for iPhone 16 and 6.7 inches for iPhone 16 Plus

Customizable action buttons (for example, flashlight at night and calendar during day)

All-new "camera control" button to provide instant access to camera with one click, as well as the ability to adjust various camera features by sliding your finger

A brand-new A18 chip created for iPhone 16, optimized for running large generative models and with a 2x faster neural engine

New 48-megapixel camera, 4x the resolution of iPhone 14

New ultra-wide camera that allows for automatic focus and more light capture in low-light situations

Spatial photos

Customizable, pinnable collections in iOS 18 photo gallery

Apple said the new A18 chip created for iPhone 16 has 3-nanometer technology and four efficiency cores, which are used in nearly every experience on iPhone, including Apple Intelligence. It's up to 60% faster than the CPU in iPhone 12, and the speed challenges high-end desktop PCs, Apple said, adding that the GPU on the iPhone 16 is up to 40% faster than in the iPhone 15.

-- Hayden Field

AirPods Pro 2 has three new health features, including clinical-grade hearing aid

Apple marketed AirPods Pro 2 as a product with "incredible health capabilities," including three dedicated health features.

Hearing protection, which is turned on by default across listening modes, will be available to all users. Since 80% of U.S. adults have not had their hearing checked in the last five years, per Apple, the company introduced a clinically validated hearing test with AirPods Pro and iPhone that takes just five minutes to complete, the company said.

AirPods Pro will also have a clinical-grade, over-the-counter hearing aid feature. After users take the hearing test, AirPods Pro can easily turn into a personalized hearing aid, Apple said. The resulting "hearing profile" will be automatically applied to music, movies and phone calls across all a user's devices.

Apple said the features will receive clearance from the FDA and other regulators soon.

— Hayden Field

Updated AirPods Max announced with new colors, USB-C

Apple Inc.

Apple announced updated AirPods Max with USB-C charging and three new colors, like orange, purple, and starlight. They're still $549 and are available to order beginning Monday before they launch on Sept. 20.

-- Todd Haselton

AirPods 4 announced

Apple Inc.

Apple just announced the AirPods 4.

Apple said it used 3D modeling and laser topography to develop the shape of its "most comfortable AirPods ever." They are powered by the H2 chip.

The company said the headphones are a massive improvement in audio quality, and the "best sounding AirPods ever." They also have personalized spatial audio, and Apple said they will be able to help reduce environmental noise.

The AirPods 4 charging case is compatible with USB-C, and it is the smallest case ever. You can also charge the case wirelessly.

AirPods 4 will be available for $129, and AirPods 4 with active noise cancelling will be available for $179.

— Ashley Capoot

Apple Watch Ultra 2 debuts in black

Apple Inc.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has the "most accurate GPS in a sports watch," Apple said, marketing it as the perfect companion for workout enthusiasts.

As a reminder, the watch offers:

Depth gauge for scuba

Dual-frequency GPS

Advanced positioning software

Pacing features

Custom workouts

Automatic stroke detection and lap count for swimmers

Advanced compass app that includes latitude, longitude, waypoints and backtrack, as well as offline maps with turn-by-turn directions even when iPhone isn't nearby

The watch starts at $799, and customers can preorder it today. It will be available on Sept. 20.

— Hayden Field

Apple Watch Series 10 will include new health features for sleep apnea

Apple said its Apple Watch Series 10 will be able to alert users to sleep apnea, which is a disorder that can cause people to stop breathing while they are asleep. The condition affects more than one billion people worldwide, Apple said.

The company said 80% of people with sleep apnea are undiagnosed. Apple's Series 10 uses an accelerometer to measure breathing disturbances while users are sleeping, and it analyzes this data every 30 days.

This feature was built using an extensive dataset, Apple said, and the company expects clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulators "very soon."

— Ashley Capoot

Apple Watch Series 10 launches Sept. 20, preorders begin today. It starts at $399

Apple Inc

The Apple Watch Series 10 launches Sept. 20. You can preorder it beginning Monday. It starts at $399. It starts at $499 with cellular.

— Todd Haselton

Apple announces Apple Watch Series 10 with thinnest design ever, biggest display yet

Apple Inc.

Apple just announced the Apple Watch Series 10 with the thinnest design ever — 10% thinner than Series 9 — and the biggest display yet.

"Today we're building on the advanced technologies pioneered with Apple Watch to make it even more useful, essential and intelligent," CEO Cook said of the Apple Watch Series 10.

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams introduced the model, which he said will have the "biggest wearable display we've ever built" — even bigger than the Apple Watch Ultra — and has up to 30% more screen area. It will also have an additional line of text visible for messages, mail or news.

Both the display and case have a wider aspect ratio and rounded corners, Williams said.

The Series 10 display will also be up to 40% brighter when viewed at an angle in order to improve visibility, he said. The display will update once per second when in Always On mode instead of once per minute like before.

Apple also introduced the first-ever glossy aluminum finish for Apple Watch in jet black. It is polished using silicon nanoparticles to result in a specialized surface shine. Other options for the device include rose gold and silver aluminum. The aluminum finishes weigh up to 10% less than the previous generation, Williams said.

A new titanium finish option weighs up to 20% less than previous models and is "carbon-neutral," Williams said. It is replacing the stainless steel finish in previous generations.

The device also still incorporates up to 50 meters of water resistance.

In 30 minutes, users can charge their watches to up to 80% battery, making Series 10 the fastest-charging Apple Watch to date, Williams said. It also has 18-hour battery.

To improve phone calls, Apple incorporated a neural network into Series 10 that suppresses background noise to make conversations sound clearer, he added.

When it comes to fitness, Apple Watch introduced new ways to track workouts. For kayakers, canoers and rowers, Apple Watch's workout app can track routes and rowing activity, introducing a Tides App and new depth and water temperature sensors.

Prices start at $399, and customers can preorder today. The Series 10 will be available on Sept. 20.

— Hayden Field

Apple will unveil new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches

Cook said Apple will talk about new iPhones, AirPods and Apple Watches today. So, there you go. Expect to see upgrades to all three of those product lines.

— Kif Leswing

Tim Cook is on stage

Kif Leswing | CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook just took the stage. There was a standing ovation for him. Cook said this is "without a doubt, our biggest event of the year," and referred to the keynote film that is starting now. Let's go!

— Kif Leswing

Viewers tune in on YouTube

Jakub Porzycki | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Apple's event has started streaming on YouTube, and there are more than 686,000 people, including CNBC, watching live.

— Ashley Capoot

We're in our seats ready for the event to start

Kif Leswing | CNBC

We are inside Steve Jobs Theater ready for the event to kick off. Some of the executives are down in front. Apple's big "It's Glowtime" logo is on the screen. Lots of folks are filing in and taking their seats. We should be kicking things off at right about 1 p.m. ET.

— Kif Leswing

The Apple Store is down ahead of the event, as usual

Apple

The Apple Store is down ahead of the iPhone event. This always happens when Apple is set to announce new gadgets. It will return shortly after the presentation ends with information on the new products. The iPhone 16 and Apple Watch seem like a lock. New AirPods could make an appearance, too.

— Todd Haselton

Tim Cook tweets ahead of the event

As usual, Apple CEO Tim Cook posted a tweet on social media platform X ahead of the event. "Apple Park is glowing! #AppleEvent," the post said with a picture of a rainbow structure on the company's campus. The tagline for the event is "It's Glowtime," which seems to suggest the changes to Siri with Apple Intelligence, which will now glow around the borders of an iPhone's screen instead of showing the standard Siri bubble at the bottom of the display.

— Todd Haselton

Apple needs to show AI gadgets aren't a bust

Source: Apple Inc.

Apple needs to convince people to upgrade to the latest iPhones and prove to Wall Street that an iPhone upgrade cycle is underway. One way it will try that is with Apple Intelligence, which the company announced in June. It is artificial intelligence that customers can use to generate emojis, email messages, notes and more. It will tap into OpenAI's ChatGPT, too. Some of those features will not launch until the end of the year, though, and AI gadgets have, so far, been a bust.

Apple's iPhone sales declined 1% year over year to $39.29 billion during the company's fiscal third quarter, or about 46% of the company's total sales. "On a constant currency basis, we grew year on year. And so that's sort of how we look at it from an operational point of view," Apple CEO Tim Cook told CNBC's Steve Kovach in June, noting that Apple has "redeployed a lot of people to AI that were working on other things," and that Apple increased spending for AI and Apple Intelligence.

— Todd Haselton and Steve Kovach

Apple analyst Kuo says these are two important things to watch for today

Loren Elliott | Reuters

Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the two most important things to watch on Monday are iPhone pricing and Apple Intelligence availability. The iPhone Pro has had the same $999 starting price in the U.S. since 2017, but the larger iPhone 15 Pro Max had a $100 price increase over the iPhone 14 Pro Max — at least it came with twice the storage. Apple Intelligence is currently in a preview beta version and some of its best improvements, such as a smarter Siri, are expected later this year or next.

— Todd Haselton

There's a 'Free Speech Area'

KIf Leswing | CNBC

I noticed this "Free Speech Area" sign on my way in. Past Apple events have drawn protests ranging from the company's China policy to how it handles child sexual abuse material, or CSAM. In June, for example, CSAM demonstrators showed up at the company's Worldwide Developers Conference. Also, protestors staged a hunger strike outside the Apple Park Visitor Center in December 2022 to speak out against changes that limited Apple AirDrop in China.

— Kif Leswing

We're here heading to Steve Jobs Theater where the iPhone event will take place

Kif Leswing | CNBC

We just arrived at Apple's Cupertino campus and we are walking over to the Steve Jobs Theater. It is where Apple typically announces new iPhones on its campus, in contrast to events such as the Worldwide Developers Conference that is held outside. It is a cloudy day.

Update: It is no longer cloudy. That is California weather for you.

— Kif Leswing