Apple shares fall 3% in premarket after China reportedly considers probe into App Store practices

Apple shares fell on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that Chinese regulators are considering whether to open a formal probe into the iPhone giant's App Store fees and policies.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is looking into Apple's App Store fees and policies blocking third-party payment providers, Bloomberg reported.

China's market regulator has not decided whether to formally open an investigation into Apple, according to the report.

Shares of Apple were down 2.66% at 09:34 a.m. London time in premarket trading.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is looking into policies that include Apple taking a cut of as much as 30% on in-app spending, as well as blocking third-party payment services and app stores, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple and China's Ministry of Commerce was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The news comes as trade tensions between the U.S. and China ramp up under the administration of President Donald Trump, one month into his second term.

Apple has maintained that its strict App Store policies are designed to protect users and improve the experience across its products.

China this week also opened a probe into Google over alleged antitrust violations, although the market regulator did not supply details over the focus of the investigation.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the SAMR is also considering a probe into U.S. chipmaker Intel.

Apple's App Store has come under scrutiny from regulators globally. It was forced to open up its App Store in Europe, under the sweeping Digital Markets Act in the EU. This means that it now allows non-Apple companies to offer app stores in Europe, and app developers can also use third-party payment systems.

If the China probe goes ahead, it would cause further headache for Apple in one of its biggest markets. The Cupertino giant is already facing stiff competition from local players like Huawei that are eating away at its smartphone market share. Apple sales in Greater China declined 11% year-on-year in the December quarter.