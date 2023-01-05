Apple Supplier Luxshare Rises After Reportedly Winning Contract to Produce Luxury IPhones

Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry rose more than 3% in Asia's morning trade

Apple is expected to sign a big order with Luxshare Precision, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry, one of Apple's Chinese contract manufacturers, rose more than 3% in Asia's trade after the Financial Times reported the supplier is set to sign a contract to produce premium iPhones.

The move comes after rival Foxconn halted production lines in Zhengzhou following protests over China's stringent Covid measures over a month ago.

The Financial Times reported Luxshare has already produced "small amounts" of the iPhone 14 Pro Max since November to make up for Foxconn's lost production.

Apple and Luxshare did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The rise in Luxshare's Shenzhen-listed stock on Thursday comes after it dropped nearly 10% on Wednesday. That decline followed a Nikkei report that Apple asked multiple suppliers to build fewer components for its products – including AirPods, the Apple Watch and MacBooks for the first quarter due to weakened demand.

Risks around China have contributed to investor jitters around U.S. tech giants including Apple, which earlier this week fell under $2 trillion in market capitalization as its shares hit a 52-week low.

Luxshare was founded in 2004 and became an Apple supplier in 2011.