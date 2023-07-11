Apple's Mac Market Share Jumped Even Though PC Sales Fell for the Sixth Consecutive Quarter

Apple's Mac market share increased to 8.6%, reporting year-over-year shipment growth of 10.3%, the only major manufacturer to do so.

The year-over-year Mac shipment growth comes even as the broader market and competitors notch sharp declines in shipments, and as the Intel transition wraps up.

Lenovo, HQ, Dell and Acer all had year-over-year drops in shipments, according to IDC data.

Apple saw a sharp uptick in global PC market share for the second quarter of 2023, recovering from weak delivery numbers in the preceding period, according to data from IDC. The news comes amid a broadly weakening PC market.

Apple saw year-over-year growth of 10.3%, the only PC maker out of the top five globally to return to positive results. Apple's Mac computers now account for 8.6% of global market share, as the company shipped 5.3 million Mac units in the second quarter alone.

That number is still markedly down relative to the quarter a year ago, which had 4.8 million Mac shipments total. It's a decline mirrored by the broader market, which experienced a total fall of 13.4% in PC shipments year over year, from 71.1 million units to 61.6 million units, according to IDC.

Apple's higher-priced PCs command loyalty from many users, and the company has continued to iterate on its chipset and functionality since it first began its shift away from Intel's chipsets.

In June, the company announced its flagship Mac Pro computer would ship with a new M2 Ultra chipset. The Mac Pro was once powered by top-shelf Intel processors.

Lenovo, HP, Dell and Acer, the other top four PC manufacturers by rank, all had declines in growth, according to IDC. Acer had the most significant lag, with declines of 19.2% year over year, while HP managed to stay relatively flat, shipping 13.4 million units in the second quarter of 2023, compared with 13.5 million units in the period a year ago.