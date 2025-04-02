Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Applovin in negotiations for potential TikTok bid, sources say

By CJ Haddad, CNBC

The AppLovin logo arranged on a laptop in New York, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. 
Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • AppLovin is one of the the companies in negotiations to potentially acquire TikTok, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC's David Faber on Wednesday.
  • The Trump administration, which has been trying to shift control of the Chinese-owned app to an American company, is "fully aware" of AppLovin's interest in TikTok, the sources said.

AppLovin is one of the companies in negotiations to potentially acquire TikTok, sources familiar with the situation told CNBC's David Faber on Wednesday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Trump administration, which has been trying to shepherd a deal to shift control of the Chinese-owned app to an American company, is "fully aware" of AppLovin's interest in TikTok, the sources said.

Faber said, based on his reporting, that it's unclear whether any of the U.S. parties interested in TikTok will be able to take control of the non-Chinese part of the company's business.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

AppLovin shares briefly popped around 5% following the news, but have since given up most of those gains. AppLovin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

TikTok could be effectively banned in the U.S. on April 5, because of a national security law originally signed by former President Joe Biden that requires Chinese parent ByteDance to divest the app's American operations. ByteDance originally faced a Jan. 19 deadline to sell TikTok, but Trump signed an executive order instructing the attorney general to not enforce the law, granting the company 75 more days to unload the U.S. portion of its business.

WATCH: AppLovin is the latest bidder of TikTok; decision could be made today, reports say

Money Report

news 29 mins ago

Trump administration's appeal of a temporary restraining order preventing DOGE access to Social Security data is denied

news 32 mins ago

Trump administration puts 25% tariff on all canned beer imports, empty aluminum cans

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us