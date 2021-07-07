As Stimulus Check Petition Hits 2.5 Million Signatures, Americans Ask: ‘Will There Be a Fourth Payment?'

A Change.org petition calling for payments of $2,000 per month to Americans has crossed 2.5 million signatures.

The public support for more government stimulus comes as the possibility of fourth checks remains uncertain.

There are no signs that Congress plans to send a fourth stimulus check to Americans.

Still, many individuals and families are clamoring for more money.

A Change.org petition calling for $2,000 per month for every adult American, as well as $1,000 per child, that was started last year has now gathered 2.5 million signatures.

It continues to draw supporters, who on Wednesday posted comments such as, "Families are still struggling," and, "We deserve to be able to survive no matter what."

The idea of regular income from the government gained steam during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At that time, one Senate proposal called for $2,000 per month per individual — and up to $10,000 per family — for the duration of the crisis. The bill was introduced in May 2020 by then-Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., as well as Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ed Markey, D-Mass.

Meanwhile, some U.S. cities are piloting guaranteed income programs.

Though there are currently no signals on Capitol Hill of a fourth stimulus check, new direct payments to families, particularly the monthly child tax credit payments set to begin this month, have some calling the latest federal coronavirus relief a universal basic income experiment. Some families could get more than $14,000 in total payments.

However, it remains to be seen whether some of those provisions could be extended or made permanent.