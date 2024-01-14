Asia markets mostly fall after Taiwan elections; China GDP and Japan inflation in focus this week

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely fell after Taiwanese voters handed the Democratic Progressive Party another presidential victory, delivering the ruling party an unprecedented third-straight presidential term.

The DPP's Lai Ching-te, the incumbent vice-president, emerged as the winner of the self-governing island's presidential contest with more than 40% of the popular vote.

Investors will be closely watching China's fourth quarter gross domestic numbers due out on Wednesday, while Japan will also release inflation figures for December on Friday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 kickstarted the week 0.15% lower.

Japan's Nikkei 225 continued its record-breaking run, with the index up marginally, while the Topix also touched new highs, gaining 0.35%

South Korea's Kospi was also trading just above the flatline, but the small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.12%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,306, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 16,244.58

U.S. stock and bond markets will be closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Day.

On Friday in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed as the fourth-quarter earnings season got under way, with four Big Banks posting downbeat results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.31%, but the S&P 500 ended the day 0.08% higher and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed just above the flatline, gaining 0.02%.

— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

U.S. crude prices fade after spiking on strikes against Houthi militants

U.S. crude oil prices on Friday followed a familiar pattern in response to mounting Middle East tensions, briefly spiking on the latest escalation before fading later in the day.

West Texas Intermediate futures briefly broke $75 a barrel after U.S. and British airstrike on Houthi militants in Yemen, put pulled back later in the session to settle $72.68. Brent futures broke $80 a barrel before settling at $78.29.

Several tanker companies on Friday halted traffic toward the Red Sea after the airstrikes. But traders still do not seem convinced that a broader Middle East conflict could erupt and disrupt crude supplies. Analysts say the Strait of Hormuz is the real potential flashpoint that could send prices higher.

"The market is going to wait to see whether we see this spread to a significant waterway for oil like the Strait of Hormuz," Helima Croft with RBC Capital Markets told CNBC on Friday.

— Spencer Kimball

PPI falls unexpectedly in December

The producer price index was dipped 0.1% in December, a sign that inflation may be easing. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected a gain of 0.1%.

— Fred Imbert

Citigroup announces job cuts after posting $1.8 billion fourth-quarter loss

Shares of Citigroup were fractionally higher on Friday after CEO Jane Fraser announced a new wave of job cuts to boost the bank's stock price and earnings results.

Citigroup said that 20,000 employees, or around 10% of its workforce, would be let go in the "medium term" as part of a new corporate overhaul. Shares had earlier gained nearly 2% on the back of the news.

The layoff announcement was made after the bank posted a $1.8 billion loss in its fourth-quarter, which was tied to various risks and expenses. The company's fourth-quarter revenue came in at $17.44 billion, lower than the $18.75 billion expected by analysts polled by LSEG.

— Lisa Kailai Han

JPMorgan Chase shares rise even after profit decline

JPMorgan Chase shares were up more than 2% in the premarket even after the bank reported a fourth-quarter profit decline due to a $2.9 billion fee related to last year's regional bank failures.

Specifically, the bank said earnings dropped 15% to 9.31 billion on a year-over-year basis.

— Fred Imbert, Hugh Son