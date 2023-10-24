Asia markets mostly extend rebound; Australia reports higher-than-expected inflation figures

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely up as investors assess Australia's third-quarter inflation figures, which will give clues to the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision when it meets on Nov. 3.

The country's third quarter inflation rate came in at 5.4%, slightly higher than the 5.3% expected by economists polled by Reuters, but lower than the 6% seen in the second quarter.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index pared earlier gains, rising 0.44% in its final hour. Mainland Chinese stocks also rose, with the CSI 300 up 0.5%, extending gains for a second straight day and finishing at 3,504.45.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell marginally after its CPI data release, closing at 6,854.3 and reversing gains from Tuesday.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.67% to finish at 31,269.92, while the Topix climbed 0.61% to end at 2,254.4.

In contrast, South Korea's markets were the only major indexes in negative territory as Kospi slipped 0.85% to end at 2,363.17, and the Kosdaq fell 1.79% to 770.84.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose as investors focused on a fresh slate of earnings reports, and traders monitored the latest moves in Treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a four day losing streak, rising 0.62%. The S&P 500 added 0.73%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.93%.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Country Garden default on dollar bond declared: Bloomberg

Chinese real estate developer Country Garden Holdings has reportedly defaulted on its dollar bond, according to Bloomberg.

The company warned last week it may not be able to make all its offshore repayments, including those issued in U.S. dollar notes.

In September , Country Garden narrowly avoided default after it managed to pay $22.5 million in bond coupon payments. Its creditors voted to extend repayments on six onshore bonds by three years.

The stock was trading flat at 71 Hong Kong cents on Wednesday,

— Lim Hui Jie

Kokusai Electric surges in Japan's biggest IPO since 2018

Shares of semiconductor equipment firm Kokusai Electric surged on its debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The stock hit a high of 2,371 yen ($15.82) per share in early trade, almost 30% higher than the IPO price of 1,840 yen.

The IPO saw approximately 58.8 million shares sold, raising a total of 108 billion yen, and the IPO price values Kokusai at around 424 billion yen.

This is also Japan's largest listing since SoftBank's 2.4 trillion yen listing in December 2018, according to the Japan Times.

— Lim Hui Jie

Australia third-quarter inflation slightly higher than expected

Australia's consumer price index registered a 5.4% increase year-on-year for the third quarter, higher than the 5.3% expected by a Reuters poll, but lower than the 6% recorded in the second quarter.

This is the third straight quarter that the inflation rate has fell and comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision on Nov. 3.

The country's statistics bureau said that inflation in the third quarter was led by rises in the price of automotive fuel, which rose 7.2%. This was followed by prices of electricity and rents, which climbed 4.2% and 2.2% year on year respectively.

— Lim Hui Jie

China signals more support for struggling local governments

China on Tuesday took steps toward easing financing conditions for local governments, which have been at the crux of recent economic difficulties.

The central government said it formalized a process allowing local governments to borrow funds for the year ahead — starting in the preceding fourth quarter, according to an announcement published by state media.

On Tuesday, Chinese authorities also announced the issuance of 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in government bonds for natural disaster relief, according to state media. Xinhua, the official state news agency, also pointed out the deficit would increase to 3.8% from 3%.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first known visit to the People's Bank of China since taking the top leadership role. CNBC was not able to independently confirm the report.

Futures for China stocks were up across the board, with that of Hong Kong-traded stocks up by about 2.5% or more as of Tuesday evening, according to Wind Information data.

— Evelyn Cheng

Japan's EV charging infrastructure is expected to improve to meet rising demand

Electric vehicle sales are growing in Japan as the country targets 100% electric car sales by 2035 and demand could come from consumers above the age of 65, according to Kintaro Ueno, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Japan.

Ueno told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" that consumers aged 65 and older have the "heart to purchase one, two more, three more cars until, you know, they're taking away their license."

Additionally, "the government is starting to really invest in charging" infrastructure to "catch up" with demand, he said.

Mercedes-Benz and other manufacturers in the automotive industry are also starting to invest in rapid charging infrastructure across Japan. Specifically, Ueno said "Japan is focusing on CHAdeMO," a fast-charging system developed by a group that includes five major Japanese automakers and the Tokyo Electric Power Company.

— Quek Jie Ann

Dimon criticizes central banks for forecasting errors

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday criticized central banks for providing poor guidance on the economy as he warned of unpredictable waters ahead.

""Prepare for possibilities and probabilities, not calling one course of action, since I've never seen anyone call it," Dimon said during a panel discussion at the Future investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. "I want to point out the central banks 18 months ago were 100% dead wrong."

Also during the discussion, the head of the largest U.S. bank by assets said he favors ESG principles but said governments have taken a "whack-a-mole" approach. "So we better get our act together," he said.

—Jeff Cox

Energy stocks lag

Energy stocks bucked the S&P 500's leg up on Tuesday.

While the broad index rose about 0.5%, the energy sector fell 1%. It was the only of the S&P 500's 11 sectors to trade down in the session.

Hess, Halliburton and Schlumberger led the sector down with losses of more than 2% each. The best performer in the sector, EQT, was up just 0.4%.

On the other end of the spectrum, utilities was the best performing sector in the session, rallying 2.6%. NextEra gave upward momentum to the sector with a gain of more than 7%. AES and Edison were the next best performers, with both up nearly 4%.

— Alex Harring

Third-quarter earnings scorecard

Here's how third-quarter earnings season is stacking up with about 23% of the S&P 500 having reported results so far and releases from Alphabet and Microsoft on deck for after the close.

Of the companies that have reported results, 77% have beaten earnings expectations, while 60% have surpassed revenue expectations, while nearly 69% have topped sales expectations, per FactSet data.

Year over year, earnings are expected to decline by about 0.2%, while revenues are expected to rise 1.9%, based on the blended growth rate.

— Samantha Subin

Crypto equities get a bitcoin boost

Crypto related equities benefited on Tuesday from bitcoin's 10% rise that led the cryptocurrency to briefly touch the $35,000 mark for the first time this year.

Meanwhile, crypto exchange and services company Coinbase gained 10%, while other bitcoin trading platforms got a smaller lift. Robinhood was up more than 2% and Block, which operates Cash App, added 3.5%.

Elsewhere, bitcoin proxy Microstrategy climbed 13%. The biggest mining stocks rose double digits, with Marathon Digital gaining 17% and Riot Platforms rising 12%.

— Tanaya Macheel