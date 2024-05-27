Asia markets range-bound as ECB officials hint at rate cut; Australia retail sales rise

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were range-bound on Tuesday as investors assess comments from the European Central Bank officials signaling that rate cuts may be on the horizon for the world's largest economic bloc.

In Asia, the S&P/ASX 200 was flat as Australia's retail sales growth missed Reuters' poll estimates. Sales growth in April rose 0.1% compared with March.

Japan's Nikkei 225 edged 0.36% lower, while the broad-based Topix was nearly flat.

South Korea's Kospi was fractionally higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.39%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was flat, while the CSI 300 index was 0.29% down.

In a speech Monday, Olli Rehn, ECB governing council member and head of Finland's central bank, stressed inflation in the euro area was falling in a "sustained way." He added: "The time is thus ripe in June to ease the monetary policy stance and start cutting rates."

Inflation in the euro zone held steady at 2.4% in April, marking the seventh straight month it has been below 3%, despite a slight rebound in December. The data for May will be out Friday.

"Barring major surprises, at this point in time there is enough in what we see to remove the top level of restriction," ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said in an interview with the Financial Times.

The comments come ahead of the central bank's next meeting on June 6. Markets are now indicating a very high chance of a quarter-percentage-point cut to the ECB's main rate, from 4% currently.

U.S. markets return to trade today after being closed Monday for Memorial Day, with stock futures for all three major indexes rising.

Futures for the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.09%, while those tied to the S&P500 were up 0.13%. Nasdaq futures saw the most gains, rising 0.21%.

— CNBC's Katrina Bishop contributed to this report.

Australian retail sales tick higher in April, but miss expectations

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics said retail turnover rose 0.1% month-on-month in April, on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The reading was below Reuters poll estimate of a 0.2% rise. Retail sales in April rose 1.3% from a year earlier.

"Underlying retail spending continues to be weak with a small rise in turnover in April not enough to make up for a fall in March," said Ben Dorber, head of retail statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

"Since the start of 2024, trend retail turnover has been flat as cautious consumers reduce their discretionary spending," Dorber added.

— Shreyashi Sanyal

K-pop agency behind BTS reportedly pushing to sell part of its stake in rival SM Entertainment

South Korea's largest K-pop entertainment agency Hybe is reportedly pushing to sell part of the 12.45% stake it holds in its rival SM Entertainment.

According to South Korean media outlet Chosun Ilbo, Hybe intends to make the transaction a block deal of 750,000 shares.

Shares of Hybe, the agency which manages popular boy band BTS, fell 2.26% while SM Entertainment shares were 4.8% lower on Tuesday.

Chosun Ilbo said Hybe decided on the sale because "it was a minority stake that had no influence on SM's management rights, it would be better to sell it in large quantities and realize profits."

According to the news outlet, the shares will be sold at a 4% to 5.5% discount to SM's last closing price of 95,800 South Korean won, which puts the total transaction value at about $50 million.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan services producer price index rises at fastest rate since March 2015

Japan's services producer price index rose 2.8% year on year in April, marking its fastest rise in nine years and providing another indicator of sustained inflation to the Bank of Japan.

The PPI was higher than the revised 2.4% in March, climbing for a second straight month.

The services PPI measures the average change in prices received by domestic producers.

— Lim Hui Jie

— Weizhen Tan

— Amala Balakrishner