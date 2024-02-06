Asia markets mostly higher as investors assess earnings; Japan stocks fall

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Wednesday, with the exception of Japan, tracking Wall Street gains as investors assessed corporate earnings from U.S. and Asian firms.

Palantir Technologies surged nearly 31% after the company posted a revenue beat in the fourth quarter, while Spotify Technology gained nearly 4% after topping expectations and increasing Premium subscribers.

DBS Group, Southeast Asia's largest bank, reported a 2% year-over-year increase in fourth quarter net profit to $2.39 billion, while maintaining its full-year forecast for 2024.

South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8%, leading gains in Asia, while the Kosdaq gained 1.26%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.68%, a day after the country's central bank held rates at 4.35%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index extended gains after surging over 4% on Tuesday, gaining 0.9% on its open, while the mainland Chinese CSI 300 was close to the flatline.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was the only benchmark in the negative territory, down about 0.16%. The broader Topix inched 0.42% higher.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes gained ground after a fresh batch of quarterly earnings, with the S&P 500 up 0.23%.

The Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.07%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.37%.

Australia's Santos is biggest loser on ASX after merger talks with Woodside end

Australian energy firm Santos was the largest loser on the S&P/ASX 200 on Wednesday after merger talks with Woodside ended on Wednesday.

Shares of Santos plunged as much as 8.5%, while Woodside gained 2.38%.

Woodside said in an exchange filing that the two sides "ceased discussions regarding a potential merger."

Santos also confirmed the announcement: "Following an initial exchange of information, sufficient combination benefits were not identified to support a merger that would be in the best interests of Santos shareholders."

DBS shares rise as it reports higher Q4 profit, cuts pay for CEO

Shares of Southeast Asia's largest bank DBS Group rose 1.6% in early trading after reporting an increase in fourth quarter profit.

The Singaporean bank reported fourth-quarter net profit of 2.39 billion Singapore dollars, 2% higher than the SG$2.34 billion posted a year ago. The company benefited from higher interest rates.

But despite record profit in 2023, the lender cut compensation for its senior management including its chief executive, Piyush Gupta.

The variable compensation was collectively slashed by 21% from the previous year to account for a series of digital disruptions during the year. DBS said Gupta took a bigger cut of 30%, which amounted to SG$4.14 million.

DBS was the first of the three major Singapore banks to report fourth-quarter earnings. It maintained its full-year net income interest forecast for 2024 at the same levels as the last year.

The bank proposed a final dividend of 54 cents per share and 1-for-10 bonus issue.

Singapore's main Straits Times index gained nearly 1% in the first hour of trading.

New Zealand posts lower-than-expected unemployment rate for fourth quarter

New Zealand's fourth-quarter unemployment rate came in at 4%, lower than the 4.2% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

It was higher than the 3.9% rate in the preceding quarter, and also more than the 3.4% recorded in the December 2022 quarter.

The country's participation rate fell marginally to 71.9% in the fourth quarter, lower than the 72% seen in the third quarter.

Fed's Mester sees 'gradual' pace of rate cuts this year

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester on Tuesday became the latest central banker to advocate a patient approach to cutting interest rates this year.

Like several other officials who have spoken recently, Mester said she's not ready to start easing policy until she gains more confidence that inflation is on a stable path towards the Fed's 2% goal. Having a strong economy allows policymakers to hold off on any dramatic moves, she added.

"If the economy evolves as expected, I think we will gain that confidence later this year, and then we can begin moving rates down," Mester, a voting member this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, said in prepared remarks for a speech in her home district. "My base case is that we will do so at a gradual pace so that we can continue to manage the risks to both sides of our mandate."

Markets have moved back expectations for the first cut to May, with five total quarter percentage point moves lower priced in, according to the CME Group's FedWatch futures gauge.

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. production expected to plateau

Oil prices rose Tuesday as U.S. domestic crude production is expected to plateau this year after setting a record in 2023.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March added 53 cents, or 0.73%, to settle at $73.31 a barrel. The Brent contract for April was settled at $78.59 a barrel, up 60 cents, or 0.77%.

U.S. crude output set a record of 13.3 million barrels per day in December before pulling back to 12.6 million bpd in January due to winter storms, according to data released by Energy Information Agency.

Domestic production will briefly return 13.3 million bpd in February but then decline through the middle of the year, according to the EIA. The U.S. will not exceed the production record of 13.3 million bpd until February 2025.

Record U.S. crude production has weighed on oil prices for months as traders worry that that the market is oversupplied amid a faltering economy in China.

Bitcoin rises as the 10-year Treasury and regional banks fall

The price of bitcoin rose 2% in afternoon tradin, pulling crypto related equities up with it.

Crypto exchange Coinbase gained more than 2%, while bitcoin proxy Microstrategy added 1.8%. Riot Platforms and Marathon Digital, the largest of the bitcoin miners, gain 4% and 3%, respectively.

The move in bitcoin coincided with a decline in the 10-year Treasury yield, which added to concerns about U.S. regional banks. New York Community Bancorp fell more than 20% Tuesday, extending a sell-off that began Wednesday. The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF lost 1.5%. Last year's regional banking crisis proved to be a positive catalyst for bitcoin as investors who lost confidence in the banks turned to the cryptocurrency as a hedge against uncertainty.

Elsewhere in crypto, ether jumped more than 4%, lifted in part by bitcoin. It got a boost earlier in the day as investors rotated out of the coin tied to the Solana network, which suffered a brief outage in the morning.

Earnings up more than 8% year over year so far

With just over half of S&P 500 companies having reported earnings for the previous quarter, here's where this season stacks up, according to LSEG.

Earnings are up 8.1% year over year

Earnings are beating analyst expectations by 6.3%

Revenue is up 3.2% year over year

Revenue has topped expectations by 1.3%

— Jesse Pound, Robert Hum