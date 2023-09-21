Asia markets slide ahead of Bank of Japan rate decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets fell ahead of the Bank of Japan's rate decision, which investors will be closely watching to determine if the central bank will make any change to its ultra-easy monetary policy

A poll of Reuters economists showed that economists all expect the BOJ to hold its benchmark policy rate at -0.1%.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has maintained that an ultra-easy monetary policy is needed until Japan sees a sustained inflation at 2%. Japan's headline inflation figures have remained above this target since April 2022, with the latest reading coming in at 3.2% for August.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.95% ahead of the BOJ decision, while the Topix slid 0.69%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.08%, leading losses in Asia. South Korea's Kospi saw a smaller loss, dropping 0.55%, while the Kosdaq slipped 0.59%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.24%, while mainland Chinese markets were also in negative territory, with the CSI 300 inching down 0.11%.

On Thursday in the U.S., all three major indexes notched a third straight day of losses as Treasury yields popped to multiyear highs and investors grew worried that lawmakers would be unable to prevent a shutdown.

The Nasdaq Composite led losses and retreated 1.82%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.08%. The S&P 500 slid 1.64%.

Japan private sector activity expands at slowest pace since Feburary

Japan's private sector activity expanded at its slowest pace since February, flash estimates from au Jibun bank show.

The flash composite purchasing managers index for Japan in September stood at 51.8, down from August's figure of 52.6.

Manufacturing PMI showed a faster contraction, at 48.6 compared with 48.9 in August while services PMI came in at 53.3 for September, a softer expansion than the 54.3 in the month before.

A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.

Japan August inflation rate at 3.2%, above BOJ target for 16th straight month

Japan's headline inflation rate came in at 3.2% for August, slightly slower than the 3.3% seen in July and the 16th straight month that inflation has went above the Bank of Japan's 2% target.

The core inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food stood at 3.1%, unchanged from the July figure and slightly higher than the 3% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The so-called "core-core" inflation rate, which excludes prices of both fresh food and energy and is used by the BOJ in its monetary policy considerations, was at 4.3%, unchanged from July.

Hong Kong inflation holds steady at 1.8% in August

Hong Kong's inflation rate stood at 1.8% in August, unchanged from the previous month and slightly lower than the 2% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The city's statistics department said the largest year-on-year increases in prices were recorded for alcoholic drinks and tobacco, clothing and footwear, as well as prices of electricity, gas and water.

On the other hand, year-on-year decreases were recorded for prices of durable goods and basic food.

Hong Kong's inflation rate of 1.8% is sharply higher than the mainland's rate of 0.1% recorded in August.

House Republican leaders send chamber into recess, bolstering shutdown fears

Investors followed news that House Republican leaders sent the chamber into recess on Thursday, raising concerns that federal lawmakers won't pass a bill to avert a government shutdown. Market participants are concerned that a shutdown would hurt fourth-quarter GDP.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors trade down

All 11 S&P 500 sectors traded lower on Thursday, helping to push the broad index down about 1%.

Consumer discretionary led the sectors lower with a loss of more than 2%, dragged on by 4% drops in PulteGroup and D.R. Horton. Real estate was the second worst performing sector at 1.8% down, followed by materials with a 1.5% loss.

Utilities stocks were able to pare losses the most, with the index down just 0.2%.

Dollar index climbs, makes 'golden cross'

The U.S. dollar is rising along with Treasury yields after Wednesday's Federal Reserve policy statement.

The dollar index hit its highest level since March 9 on Thursday morning, and its 50-day moving average surpassed the 200-day moving average — a so-called "golden cross."

Read more about this technical indicator and what it means for the global economy on CNBC Pro.

Treasury yields extend multi-year highs

U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and forward guidance.

At 3:40 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by around seven basis points to 4.4172% as it extended its 16-year high. It started trading at levels last seen in 2007 earlier this week. The 2-year Treasury was more than three basis points higher to 5.1588%, hovering around levels last reached in 2006.

