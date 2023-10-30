Most Asia markets fall ahead of Bank of Japan decision

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Most major markets in the Asia-Pacific region fell ahead of a key monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan, and as investors assessed manufacturing data from China.

The Bank of Japan will conclude its two-day policy meeting later in the day, with investors watching for any signs of the central bank raising its inflation forecasts.

It is also expected to discuss further adjustments to its bond yield control.

Elsewhere Tuesday, China purchasing manager's index data for October came in at 49.5 against a Reuters poll expectation of 50.2. A PMI reading below 50 signifies a contraction.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.20%, while the Topix added 0.33%.

South Korea's Kospi gained 0.71% and the Kosdaq dropped 1.35%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened down 0.83%, while mainland China's CSI 300 index shed 0.23%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was 0.30% higher.

U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, with the S&P 500 ending the day out of correction territory, as traders started a big week filled with a Federal Reserve rate decision, employment report and Apple's earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.58%, clocking its best day since June 2.

The S&P 500 jumped 1.2%, its best performance since late August. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.16%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and John Melloy contributed to this report

— Weizhen Tan

— Amala Balakrishner

Japan retail sales growth rate falls after four straight months of acceleration

Japan's retail sales climbed 5.8% in September from a year ago, a slower expansion compared with the 7% growth seen in August.

This is the first month that the growth rate softened after four straight months of accelerating growth, and was slightly lower than the 5.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Total commercial sales came up to 50.35 trillion yen ($337.17 billion) in September, its highest level since March.

— Lim Hui Jie

Japan October industrial output sharply misses expectations

Japan's industrial production climbed just 0.2% in September compared to the previous month, according to preliminary figures from the country's ministry of economy, trade and industry.

While this was a reversal from the 0.7% fall seen in August, the growth rate was sharply lower than the 2.5% month-on-month growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

Industrial output fell 3.7% year on year in September, a softer contraction than the 4.4% drop in August.

— Lim Hui Jie

Oil prices slide as investors eye war, Fed

Oil prices fell on Monday as investors closely followed the Israel-Hamas war while readying for the Federal Reserve policy meeting later this week.

Brent fell 2.9% at $87.88 per barrel. The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures declined 3.5% to $82.59 per barrel.

— Alex Harring, Lee Ying Shan

Morgan Stanley's top strategist says fourth-quarterly rally unlikely

The likelihood of a fourth-quarter rally has "fallen considerably" over the past month, according to Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson.

Wilson has been forecasting the S&P 500 ending the year at 3900, making him among the most bearish strategists on Wall Street according to CNBC's Market Strategist Survey. While he noted in a Sunday note to clients that initial bullish sentiments waned in September — before picking up again this month on expectations of better third-quarter earnings and seasonal strength into the year-end — his lower estimate for the broad market index remains.

To read more about his call, click here.

— Hakyung Kim

Bank of Japan to consider allowing yields to rise above 1%, report says

Bank of Japan officials on Tuesday are expected to consider allowing longer-term bond yields to rise above a 1% cap amid a run-up in rates the central bank is trying to stave off, according to a report Monday.

Rising U.S. bond yields have spread globally and are pressuring their global counterparts, particularly since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell recently emphasized his commitment to fighting inflation. Allowing flexibility on previous yield curve caps could provide BoJ officials some breathing room, NikkeiAsia reported, citing sources familiar with the talks.

Rising U.S. bond rates have resulted in money flowing to the dollar, putting downward pressure on the yen and exacerbating inflation. Allowing some flexibility on the caps chases away speculators while helping Japan manage its own inflation issue.

The yen rose against the U.S. dollar following the Nikkei report, most recently trading at 149.21.

—Jeff Cox