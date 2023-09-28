Asia markets rebound, mirroring moves on Wall Street; Japan data in focus

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely climbed in the final trading day of the week, mirroring moves on Wall Street.

This comes as traders assess to key economic data out of Japan, including the September inflation rate for Tokyo. The capital's data is seen as a leading indicator of nationwide trends.

Tokyo's consumer price index rose 2.8% in September from a year ago, softening from the 2.9% gain in August. The core inflation rate, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 2.5%, lower than the 2.6% expected by a Reuters poll.

Japan also saw unemployment, industrial output and retail sales data for August.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.1% in early trade, while the Topix continued to extend losses and slid 0.2%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.31%, rebounding after a three day losing streak.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,554, also pointing to a stronger start compared to the HSI's close of 17,373.03.

South Korean and mainland Chinese markets are closed for a holiday.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rallied ahead of the U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index reading due Friday. The PCE reading is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation metric.

Wall Street is also keeping an eye on Washington, as lawmaker negotiations on a U.S. spending bill continue before a Oct. 1 shutdown deadline for the government..

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.35% The S&P 500 added 0.59%, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped about 0.83%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min, Lisa Kailai Han and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Oil prices touch highest level in more than a year

Oil prices surged to their highest level in over a year during Asian trading hours, after crude stocks at a key storage hub fell to their lowest since July last year.

Crude inventories in Cushing, Oklahoma fell to 22 million barrels in the fourth week of September — hovering close to the operational minimum, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). That's a drop of 943,000 barrels compared to the prior week.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures touched $95.03 per barrel during Asia trading hours, marking the highest since August 2022. They were last at $93.16 a barrel.

Global benchmark Brent were at $97.56 a barrel earlier in the session. They last traded at $96.03 a barrel.

— Lee Ying Shan, Sarah Min

GDP up 2.1% in Q3 as government announces revisions

Real gross domestic product increased 2.1% at an annualized pace in the second quarter, according to a third and final estimate the Commerce Department released Thursday. That was unchanged from the previous reading but below the Dow Jones estimate for 2.2%.

However, the government revised its previous readings on GDP, cutting first quarter growth for each of the years from 2020 to 2022.

The new readings, respectively, are -5.3%, 5.2% and -2%, compared to the previous -4.6%, 6.3% and -1.6%.

In other economic news Thursday, initial jobless claims totaled 204,000 for the week ended Sept. 23, according to the Labor Department. That was below the estimate for 214,000. Continuing claims rose to 1.67 million, up 12,000 and slightly below the FactSet estimate for 1.675 million.

—Jeff Cox

NYSE advancers lead decliners roughly 3-1

More than two stocks at the New York Stock Exchange rose for every decliner Thursday, as Wall Street tried to recoup some of September's steep losses. Overall, 1,976 NYSE-listed stocks were higher, while 719 fell.

— Fred Imbert

Retail investor pessimism climbs to 4-month high as optimism drops to 4-month low

Individual investor bearishness climbed to 40.9%, the highest since mid-May, from 34.6% last week, in the latest weekly survey by the American Association of Individual Investors. The survey asks investors their outlook for stocks over the next six months.

Conversely, optimism retreated to 27.8%, a four-month low, from 31.3% last week.

The historical average for bearishness is 31.0% and for bullishness is 37.5%.

Bullish sentiment is below its historical average for the sixth week in seven, and has dropped by 14.4 percentage points in just the past three weeks.

— Scott Schnipper