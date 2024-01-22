Asia markets poised for stronger open as investors expect Bank of Japan to keep its policy unchanged

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a stronger open Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's first monetary policy meeting of the year.

Analysts from Bank of America, Barclays and ING forecast the BOJ would not shift its stance on its negative interest rate policy in this meeting, with BofA and Barclays expecting changes in Japan's monetary policy only in the April meeting.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to extend gains and reach new 33-year highs, with the Nikkei futures contract in Chicago at 36,710 and its counterpart in Osaka at 36,650, compared with the index's last close of 36,546,95.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The milestone to watch for the Nikkei will be its all-time high of 38,915.871 hit on Dec. 29, 1989.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 is on pace for a third straight day of gains, opening 0.27% higher.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 15,141, pointing to a rebound after the HSI tumbled 2.27% on Monday, hitting its lowest level since Oct. 31, 2022.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 set fresh all-time highs, with the Dow gaining 0.36% to finish above 38,000 for the first time, while the S&P added 0.22% to hit record highs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.32%. The moves from the indexes signaled that Wall Street is indeed in a bull run that began in October 2022 after stocks plunged earlier that year.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report

‘It’s really bad’: China strategist warns of deflation, rock-bottom consumer confidence

Visual China Group | Getty Images

Deflation may soon start biting into Chinese growth, as Beijing looks at another three to six months of a "very painful economy," Shaun Rein, founder of the China Market Research Group said.

"This is something investors need to be cautious of. The economy here is bad, it's pretty ... it's really bad. I've been in China for 27 years, and this is probably the lowest confidence I've ever seen," Rein told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

"So deflation is starting to wield its ugly head. Consumers are waiting for discounts. They're very nervous."

In December, depressed prices for pork — which makes up around a fifth of China's CPI basket — heralded the possible advent of deflation.

Read the full story here.

— Ruxandra Iordache

CNBC Pro: Volkswagen and more: Barclays names European 'conviction' stock ideas — and gives one 59% upside

Barclays has made an upbeat forecast for stocks in 2024, expecting higher, yet more moderate, returns than the exceptional gains of last year.

The investment bank believes stocks still have room to rise if inflation continues slowing, allowing central banks to eventually cut interest rates.

CNBC Pro takes a look at five companies, including Volkswagen, in Barclays' European "Conviction with Catalysts" list of stock ideas that offer strong upside potential.

Subscribers can read more here.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are bullish about these U.S.-listed names in China's internet sector

Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan named their key China internet picks and the themes to watch right now.

Both Wall Street banks indicated that it will be an alpha-driven market for the sector.

"For 2024, we think an alpha-driven investment strategy will continue to offer good risk/reward," JPMorgan said in a Jan. 16 note.



Both banks named their preferred names in the sector. All are traded in the United States. One named a "good contrarian long case," giving it 107% upside.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Weizhen Tan

Investors should prepare for a market selloff soon despite equities hitting new heights, says HSBC

The S&P 500 may have soared to new heights to close last Friday's trading session, but HSBC says that investors shouldn't count on the equity rally to carry on for much longer.

"Under the hood, there are cracks emerging," wrote analyst Max Kettner. "While it may be tempting to chase the latest all-time highs, we maintain our view of a Reverse Goldilocks episode hitting virtually all asset classes in the coming months."

As evidence, Kettner pointed to "shakier" activity in markets beyond the U.S. large-cap names driven by the AI frenzy. Small- and micro-caps, high-beta and meme stocks are all down this year, alongside European equities.

Additionally, Kettner underscored that the gains in U.S. large-cap stocks have so far been primarily driven by high-quality names. On the other hand, low-quality names appear to already have begun suffering.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Oil rises after suspected Ukraine drone strike on Russia fuel terminal

Oil prices rose more than $1 on Monday, after a suspected Ukrainian drone strike on a major Russian fuel terminal placed renewed focus on the threat to crude supplies.

The West Texas Intermediate futures contract for February rose by $1.42, 1.93%, to trade at $74.83 a barrel. The Brent contract for March gained $1.12, or 1.43%, to trade at $79.68 a barrel.

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian fuel processing and export terminal on the Baltic Sea called Ust-Luga, sources in Kyiv told the BBC and The Wall Street Journal.

"The Ukrainian drone attack on the Baltic port raises the question: Is this going to be a policy decision by Ukrainians to attack Russian oil infrastructure," said Bob Yawger, managing director and energy futures strategist at Mizuho Americas. "If that's the case, that's a problem," Yawger said.

— Spencer Kimball

Dow tracks toward 3rd record close of 2024; S&P 500 on course for 2nd

Any closing gain for the Dow on Monday will be its second straight record and third this year, having reached those earlier milestones on Jan. 2 (37,715) and Jan. 19 (37,864). The blue-chip index is also on pace to take out Friday's intraday peak of 37,933.73.

The 30-stock Dow eclipsed its prior high, dating from January 2022, on Dec. 13, 2023, and went on to end the month with a total of seven new, all-time closing highs.

The S&P 500 came to the party a little later, finally taking out its January 2022 highs on both a closing and intraday basis on Friday, Jan. 19. It's now poised to set a record for a second straight day on Monday.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, meanwhile, has yet to top its Nov. 19, 2021 closing record of 16,057, or its Nov. 22, 2021 intraday peak of 16,121.

— Scott Schnipper