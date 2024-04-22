Asia markets poised to extend gains ahead of business activity figures from around the region

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are set to extend gains from Monday as tech shares rebounded on Wall Street and investors look toward flash business activity figures from Australia, Japan and India.

Figures from S&P Global show that Australia's composite purchasing managers index hit a two-year high, coming in at 53.6 against March's 53.3.

Japan and India's PMI numbers will be released later Tuesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Futures for the S&P/ASX 200 point to a stronger open, at 7,693 compared to the last close of 7,649.2.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is also set to rise, with the futures contract in Chicago and Osaka both at 37,740 against the index's last close of 37,438.61.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,681, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's close of 16,511.69.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both snapped six-day losing streaks, gaining 0.87% and 1.11% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.67%,

Chipmaker and artificial intelligence favorite Nvidia climbed 4.4%, bouncing from a nearly 14% sell-off last week, its worst since September 2022. Arm Holdings also rebounded nearly 7% on Monday.

U.S. crude prices slipped after Iran said it will not escalate the conflict with Israel. Investors had been concerned higher oil prices could contribute to inflation, leading the Federal Reserve to hold off on cutting rates.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

U.S. crude oil hovers near $83 after Iran says it will not escalate conflict with Israel

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Crude oil futures edged lower on Monday after Iran said it would not escalate the conflict with Israel.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May fell 29 cents to settle at $82.85 a barrel, while June Brent futures fell 29 cents to settle at $87 a barrel. U.S. crude oil and the Brent fell 3% last week. The two benchmarks are up nearly 16% and 13% this year, respectively.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told NBC News the country does not plan to respond to Israel's retaliatory strike launched Friday.

— Spencer Kimball

Ned Davis Research says investors should reduce exposure to U.S. bonds

Jetcityimage | Istock | Getty Images

Investors should dial back their exposure to U.S. bonds as Fed rate cuts increasingly appear to be pushed into the future, according to Ned Davis Research.

Joseph Kalish, the fund's chief global macro strategist, said in a note to clients that NDR was reducing its exposure to U.S. bonds in its global fixed income allocation model to a market weight position from an overweight position.

"A flight to safety trade last week temporarily helped U.S. bonds outperform. But fundamentals and technicals continue to work against U.S. debt relative to other economies. The U.S. economy remains firm, inflation is sticky, and the Fed keeps pushing back when it will cut rates," the note said.

Investors should replace that exposure with incremental additions to European and Japanese bonds, according to Ned Davis Research.

— Jesse Pound

Gold hits one-week low

Gold futures were lower on Monday and were on pace for their first lost in three sessions.

Bullion hit a low of $2,344.70 per ounce earlier on Monday, its lowest level since April 15. The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is also on track for its worst day since Feb. 13.

— Brian Evans, Nick Wells