Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise ahead of key business activity readings from China and India

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly climbed Monday, with investors focused on business activity figures from several key economies in the region.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

China's Caixin services purchasing managers' index from S&P Global is due later in the day. Market reaction in China will also be in focus after the country's central bank said over the weekend it would implement a "moderately loose" monetary policy in 2025.

Hong Kong's PMI declined in December compared to the month before. December PMI figures for India will also be released Monday.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index opened 0.34% up after the PMI reading, while mainland China's CSI 300 climbed 0.22%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 fell marginally, while the broad-based Topix fell 0.2%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.23%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was 0.56% higher. Political uncertainty continues to grip the country, with the country's head of presidential security service reportedly saying over the weekend he could not comply with efforts to arrest impeached president Yoon Suk Yeol.



A bid to arrest Yoon on grounds of insurrection last Friday failed after investigators were locked in a stand-off with presidential security officials.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.44%.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 ended their five-day losing streak as tech stocks rallied.

The broad-based S&P 500 closed 1.26% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.77% to close at 19,621.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.8%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min and Jesse Pound contributed to this report.

Nippon Steel shares fall as carmaker's president reportedly mulls suing U.S. government

Shares of Japan's Nippon Steel fell 2% after the carmaker's president Tadashi Imai reportedly said that the company might file a lawsuit against the U.S. government, according to a report by Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television.

This comes after U.S. President Joe Biden blocked Nippon Steel's purchase of U.S. Steel after a year-long review, citing national security concerns.

The NTV report quotes Imai as saying, "Our company has the right to be properly reviewed. The history of the review so far and the U.S. government's decision have not been properly reviewed," according to a Google translation of the report in Japanese.



He added, "I think we can take action, including announcing (countermeasures), without spending too much time."

Reuters also reported that Nippon Steel will hold a press conference on Tuesday about the merger.

— Lim Hui Jie

CNBC Pro: From EVs to beauty: Strategist names four stocks to buy in 2025

The outlook for equity markets this year looks uncertain, with one market strategist describing the new year as "stepping into a house of cards."

"The stock market may fluctuate in 2025, but significant opportunities will arise for those focused on individual stock picks," Michele Schneider, chief market strategist at Marketgauge.com, said.

From beauty labels to electric vehicle companies, here are four stocks Schneider expects to beat the market this year.



CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.

— Amala Balakrishner

Stocks close higher, but still finish down for holiday-shortened week

The stock market enjoyed a broad rally on Friday, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. Still, the three major averages finished with losses for the week.

— Jesse Pound

S&P 500 will rise more than 12% in 2025, UBS says

The market may have more room to run in 2025, according to UBS' David Lefkowitz.

"We expect the bull market to continue with the S&P 500 reaching 6,600 by the end of the year, primarily driven by healthy profit growth of 9%," the firm's chief investment officer of U.S. equities wrote in a recent note. His price target implies about 12.5% upside from Thursday's close.

"That said, there are always risks that investors will have to navigate," Lefkowitz continued.

On that front, Lefkowitz said changes in trade policy under President-elect Trump, fiscal battles in Congress, inflation and the outlook for artificial intelligence could all possibly spur volatility in the coming year.

"But as long as corporate America puts up the numbers, stocks should respond favorably," he said.

The forecast comes after a record-breaking year for the S&P 500. In 2024, the broad market index gained more than 23%, scoring multiple new intraday and closing highs during the period.

— Sean Conlon

Microsoft expects to spend $80 billion on AI-enabled data centers in fiscal 2025

Microsoft plans to spend $80 billion to build artificial intelligence-enabled data centers in fiscal 2025, the technology titan said Friday.

The company said more than half of that spending in the fiscal year, which ends in June, will be in the U.S.

Shares last traded up more than 1% in Friday's session. The stock is on track to snap a five-day losing streak.

— Alex Harring, Jordan Novet