Asia markets mixed ahead of Australian central bank minutes

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as traders look to minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia for its policy meeting on Sept. 5.

The minutes will detail how the RBA came to hold its benchmark policy rate at 4.1%, the third straight month that it has done so.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 slid 0.23% in early trade, while both South Korea's Kospi and Kosadaq were trading close to the flatline.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slumped 0.76% upon its return from a public holiday, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.16%.

In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,965, pointing to a positive open compared with the HSI's last close of 17,930.55.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were little changed as traders awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate decision due Thursday morning in Asia.

Traders are assigning a 99% chance that the central bank stays put when it releases its rate decision, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The S&P 500 inched up 0.07%, while the Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.01% gain. The 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.02%.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Alex Harring contributed to this report.

Goldman Sachs says the Fed is done hiking even if the dot plot shows differently

The Federal Reserve is done hiking this year, even if the dot plot that's set to release this week shows one more increase, according to Goldman Sachs.

"On November, we think that further labor market rebalancing, better news on inflation, and the likely upcoming Q4 growth pothole will convince more participants that the FOMC can forgo a final hike this year, as we think it ultimately will," the firm's chief economist Jan Hatzius wrote on Saturday.

"But we expect the dot plot to show a narrow 10-9 majority still penciling in one more hike, if only to preserve flexibility for now," he added.

The dot plot shows where individual members expect to see rates trending over the next several years. The Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting Wednesday.

— Sarah Min

Oil prices rise Monday on worries of tighter supply

Oil prices edged higher as investors weighed the prospect of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained more than 1% early Monday and hit a high of $91.70, the highest level since Nov. 8, 2022 when WTI traded as high as $92.17. So far this quarter, WTI has gained 29.8%, putting it on pace for the first positive quarter in three quarters.

Brent crude futures hit a high of $94.78, also hitting its highest level since Nov. 16, 2022 when it traded as high as $94.79.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) gained 0.9% in premarket trading, led by Dril Quip, Liberty Energy and Transocean which were all higher by more than 1.5%.

— Pia Singh, Gina Francolla

Oil services, energy, utilities huge outperformers in September

Oil service, energy and utility stocks are huge outperformers so far in September, and the gains for oil services and energy in the third quarter are even more dramatic.

Month to date, oil service stocks (as reflected in the VanEck Oil Services ETF [OIH]) are up 5.2%, S&P 500 Energy by 4.2% and even S&P 500 Utilities by 3%. The S&P 500 is down 1.1% in September.

Quarter to date shows an even wider disparity: Oil services are up 24.7%, Energy is up 13.2%, the S&P 500 is higher by less than 0.2% and utilities are down 1.7%.

Energy was the best performing S&P 500 sector in Monday's session with a 0.7% gain.

P.S. Don't look now, but Nvidia is almost 11% lower in September and Taiwan Semiconductor is down 12% in the third quarter.

— Scott Schnipper

Apple leads Dow higher

Apple led the Dow higher in Monday's session as investors cheered Wall Street's take on new iPhone demand.

Both Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs said they had positive outlooks for demand for the new iPhone. Specifically, Morgan Stanley called preorder data "better than feared."

Shares of the big-technology stock climbed 2.5% in Monday's session. Visa, Travelers, Honeywell and Intel were also among the top performers with all up more than 1%.

American Express and Boeing restricted gains for the blue-chip average with losses of more than 2% and 1%, respectively. As a whole, the 30-stock index was up about 0.2% around 1:45 p.m. ET.

— Alex Harring