Asia markets set for mixed open, Japan's Nikkei set to extend its winning run

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set for a mixed open Tuesday, with Japan looking set to extend its rally to a seventh straight day.

The country's benchmark Nikkei 225 has surged this year, hitting key milestones of 34,000, 35,000 and 36,000 — levels the index has not seen since 1990.

The Nikkei is set to cross the 36,000 mark having briefly breached it Monday, according to futures data, with the contract in Chicago trading at 36,170 and its counterpart in Osaka at 36,160 against the index's last close of 35,901.79.

Japan will release its producer price index reading for December, which is expected to fall 0.3% year on year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 is on pace for a third straight day of losses, falling 0.53% at open.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,165, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,216.33.

U.S. markets were closed Monday due to the Martin Luther King holiday, but futures indicate that the three main indexes were likely to fall when markets resume trading.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.13%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures were each 0.15% lower.

Investors are looking ahead to U.S. December retail sales data out Wednesday, which could fuel recessionary fears and concerns about economic growth if consumer spending shows signs of cooling down.

Economists polled by FactSet anticipate an increase of 0.2% for the month, slightly under the 0.3% increase in November.

— CNBC's Pia Singh contributed to this report

