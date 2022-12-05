Asia-Pacific Markets Fall After Wall Street Slips; Australia's Rate Decision Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific fell on Tuesday after Wall Street sold off overnight on fears that the Fed will keep increasing interest rates.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.28% and the Australian dollar was little changed at around $0.67 ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy decision. The RBA is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.23% and the Topix lost 0.24%. South Korea's Kospi dropped around 1% and the Kosdaq was 1.21% lower. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.45%.

Elsewhere in the region, China is reportedly set to announce a further easing of Covid measures, a Reuters article said, citing sources.

China markets will pause trade for three minutes as part of the nation's mourning for former President Jiang Zemin, while HKEX will not display data on its external screens starting from 10 a.m. local time until the end of the moment of silence. External events and ceremonies will also be suspended for the day.

Chinese financial markets will pause trade for three minutes on Tuesday morning to mourn former President Jiang Zemin who died last week, according to a notice on the People's Bank of China's website.

The move is to show "incomparable respect and deep condolences" to Jiang, the notice said.

Trading in gold, foreign exchange, interbank bond markets and more will stop for three minutes during a memorial, a notice on the People's Bank of China's website said without specifying the time.

Australia expected to raise rates by 25 basis points: Reuters poll

Australia's central bank is expected to raise its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.1% on Tuesday, according to economists polled by Reuters.

That would be the Reserve Bank of Australia's eighth hike this year, and the third consecutive hike of 25 basis points since October.

In a statement following its November meeting, the RBA said "the full effect" of the series of cash rate hikes lie ahead.

Meanwhile, Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index, said there's potential for a pause in rate hikes further ahead.

"The case for a pause is certainly building," he said. "Some measures of inflation expectations are moving lower, and the monthly inflation print suggests inflation has peaked."

Inflation in Australia remains well above the RBA's target of between 2% and 3%, though it saw slight easing in October, according to the central bank's monthly consumer price indicator.

Stocks finish lower to start the week

Stocks finished lower Monday as fears mounted that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 shed 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84, while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.93% to close at 11,239.94.

