Asia-Pacific markets fall as Israel-Iran tensions spike; spotlight on oil, gold and bitcoin

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets slipped Monday as traders weighed the impact of Iran's massive drone and missile attacks on Israel over the weekend, with focus also on key economic data from China and Japan later in the week.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against military targets in Israel on Saturday in an attack that President Joe Biden described as "unprecedented."

The U.S. intervened to directly help Israel shoot down nearly all of the incoming munitions, Biden said in a statement Saturday.

Oil prices were little changed on Monday morning, with Brent crude futures trading 0.14% down at $90.32 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were trading 0.32% lower at $85.39.

India will release its wholesale inflation figures for March later in the day, while China will announce its first quarter GDP numbers on Tuesday. Japan will release its March trade data and inflation numbers on Wednesday and Friday, respectively.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.27%, while the broad-based Topix was down 0.76%.

South Korea's Kospi slid 1.19%, while the small-cap Kosdaq dropped 1.55%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 saw a smaller loss compared to other Asian markets and fell 0.67%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1.5% lower, while mainland China's CSI300 bucked the trend and gained nearly 1%.

U.S. stock futures ticked higher Sunday as investors assessed Iran's missile and drone strike on Israel, as well as a spike in equity market volatility that sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average to its worst week of the year last week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures added 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced 0.3%.

Gold futures pulled back slightly at $2,373 an ounce. Bullion hit a record level last week and is up 15% this year as investors seek safety from sticky inflation and geopolitical tensions.

China Vanke says it faces short-term liquidity pressure and operational difficulty

Chinese real estate firm China Vanke said in a meeting with analysts that it faces "operational difficulties" and "short-term liquidity pressures."

In a filing, Vanke said it has a "package" of plans to stabilize operations and reduce liabilities. It also forecast that its debt scale will drop by 100 billion yuan in two years, and debt risks will be reduced.

The filing also said that "all Vanke Group Projects will be delivered on time and with high quality."

Last Thursday, S&P stripped Vanke's investment-grade status and the developer confirmed reports that an executive was being investigated, adding to woes for the embattled property sector.

Oil stocks in Asia mixed after Iran drone strikes against Israel

Oil stocks in Asia were mixed following Iran's drone strike against Israel over the weekend, while oil futures were little changed.

Australian oil heavyweight Woodside Energy inched up 0.1%, while counterparts Santos and Beach Energy gained 0.38% and 1.02%, respectively.

In Japan, Japan Petroleum was one of the largest gainers on the Nikkei 225, up 3.08%, while Eneos Holdings rose 0.32%. Heavyweights Inpex and Cosmo Energy, however, fell 0.29% and 0.58%, respectively.

South Korean oil stocks were also mixed, with the largest oil stock by market cap on the Kospi SK Innovation down1.29%. Counterpart S-Oil, which is the second-largest South Korean stock, rose 2.04%.

Japan machinery orders in February surpass expectations

Japan's core machinery orders beat expectations by a large margin in February, rising 7.7% month on month compared with the 0.8% rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

However, on a year-on-year basis, core machinery orders were down 1.8%, a smaller drop than the 6% decline forecast in the Reuters poll.

Core machinery orders are a highly volatile data series, regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in Japan.

Oil prices fall slightly after Israel fends off large-scale aerial attack by Iran

U.S. crude oil futures were slightly lower Sunday as traders breathed a sigh of relief after Israel fended off a large-scale air assault by Iran and the U.S. emphasized it wants to avoid a wider war in the Middle East.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for May lost 34 cents to $85.32 a barrel as trading began Sunday evening. June Brent futures eased slightly to $90.18 a barrel. U.S. crude closed at $85.66 a barrel Friday, while the global benchmark settled at $90.45. WTI futures began the year around $71 a barrel.

Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles against military targets in Israel on Saturday in an attack that President Joe Biden described as "unprecedented." Though significant in scale, the Iranian attack caused little actual damage in Israel.

Cryptocurrencies fall on increased Middle East tensions

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies sold off heavily Saturday night after Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel.

As of Sunday evening, Bitcoin was trading near $65,000. It managed to rebound partially from its losses on Saturday, when it fell below $62,000 from around $70,000. This marked the steepest sell off for bitcoin in over a year.

Other coins like ether also saw heavy selling, down by up to 10% in some cases.

First direct attack on Israel from Iranian territory Saturday

Iran fired 300 drones and missiles toward Israel on Saturday night in retaliation for a suspected Israeli strike killing top Iranian officials in Syria. The strike was the first direct attack on Israel from Iranian territory.

The Israeli government said it identified 300 types of drones and missiles, and managed to intercept "99%" of those bound for Israeli territory, per an Israel Defense Forces spokesperson.

