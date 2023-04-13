Asia Markets Rise as More Data Shows U.S. Inflation Cooling

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Friday after Wall Street rose as the U.S. producer price index signaled further signs of cooling inflation.

The March producer price index, a measure of prices paid by companies and often a leading indicator of consumer inflation, declined by 0.5% month-on-month, after the U.S. consumer price index saw the smallest increase in nearly two years.

In Singapore, its central bank maintained its monetary policy as its core inflation remains at the highest levels in 14 years. The economy saw a quarterly contraction of 0.7% and a marginal growth of 0.1% year-on-year, advance estimates showed.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 was the only outlier as it traded marginally lower. Japan's Nikkei 225 moved 0.84% higher, while the Topix was 0.34% up.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.3% higher, and the Kosdaq index saw the largest gain in the region as it climbed 1.19%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures pointed to a higher open, standing at 20,468 compared to 20,344.48 at its last close.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes rose, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.33% for its highest close since February. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.99%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.14%.

— CNBC's Sarah Min, Brian Evans contributed to this report

Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that Singapore's central bank maintained its monetary policy Friday.

— Weizhen Tan

— Ganesh Rao

Singapore economy expected to expand 0.6% year-on-year in first quarter

Singapore's gross domestic product is expected to come in at 0.6% higher year-on-year for the first quarter of 2023, according to economists polled by Reuters.

However, GDP for the first quarter is forecasted to fall 0.2% compared to the previous quarter.

These estimates were lower than the results of the survey of professional forecasters the Monetary Authority of Singapore sent out in February, which forecasted a 1.3% year on year growth in the first quarter.

GDP for the whole of 2023 is expected to grow by 1.9% this year compared to 2022, according to the MAS survey.

— Lim Hui Jie

Core PPI fell 0.1% in March, its first negative read since April 2020

Excluding food and energy, the core wholesale prices reading showed a 0.1% decline month over month in March, or its lowest level since April 2020 when the core PPI showed a fall of 0.3%.

— Gina Francolla, Sarah Min

U.S. producer price index unexpectedly falls in March

The producer price index, a gauge of wholesale inflation, fell 0.5% month over month in March — another sign that U.S. inflation may be cooling. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected PPI to remain unchanged from February.

Core PPI, which strips out food and energy prices, fell 0.1%, while economists had forecast a 0.2% increase.

— Fred Imbert

Jobless claims come in higher than expected

Initial claims came in at 239,000 for the week ending April 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones were forecasting initial claims to come in at 235,000.

That's a rise from 228,000 claims in the previous week.

— Sarah Min

Ether rises above $2,000 after the Shanghai upgrade

The price of ether climbed above $2,000 Thursday for the first time in eight months, after investors put uncertainty surrounding the long-awaited Shanghai upgrade behind them.

Ether advanced more than 5% to $2,007.55, according to Coin Metrics. Bitcoin gained more than 1% to reclaim the $30,000, after briefly falling below it on Wednesday.

After a two-year lock up period, Ethereum staking withdrawals were enabled by the Shanghai upgrade around 6:30 p.m. ET on April 12.

For more on how investors are reacting to Ethereum's latest tech transition check out our full story here. Head to CNBC Pro for a deeper look at what Shanghai means for investors.

— Tanaya Macheel