Japan's Nikkei hits 3-month high as volatility continues in Chinese markets

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 reach new record highs.

Investors assessed trade data out of South Korea, which showed a trade surplus of $6.7 billion in September, up from $3.7 billion in the previous month.

South Korea's Kospi as well as the small-cap Kosdaq were hovering near the flatline.

Mainland China's CSI 300 was down 0.6%, bouncing back after falling more than 1% earlier in the day. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 1.6%.

China had gotten disappointing September trade data on Monday, with exports rising 2.4% from a year ago and imports adding 0.3%, both sharply missing expectations.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.6%, while the broad-based Topix rose 1.1%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.8%.

On Wall Street, the broad market S&P climbed 0.77% to 5,859.85, while the 30-stock Dow advanced 201.36 points to 43,065.22, ending the session above the 43,000 mark for the first time.

The Nasdaq Composite added 0.87%, closing at 18,502.69.

Japan's Nikkei 225 hits three-month high as trading resumes after holiday

Japan's Nikkei share average hit a three-month high on Tuesday amid a broad rise in Asia-Pacific stocks, with China stocks being the exception.

Following a public holiday on Monday, the Nikkei resumed trading to gain 1.5% at 40, 230, its highest intrad-day level since July 18.

China may reportedly raise $846.5 billion through treasury bonds to boost economy

China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($846.5 billion) through treasury bonds over three years to as it seeks to boost its economy local media group Caixin Global reported, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

The funds raised will partly go toward helping local governments resolve their off-the-book debt, the sources told Caixin.

Netflix and more: Jefferies names stocks set to benefit from a $60 billion anime boom

The popularity of anime — or animation produced in Japan — has boomed in recent years, and several global entertainment companies are leading in, according to Jefferies.

"Many companies are now positioning anime-related businesses as core to their growth strategies," the investment bank's analysts said in an Oct. 9 equity research note.

Looking ahead, they expect the market to double from $31.2 billion in 2023 to $60.1 billion by 2030, based on estimates from Grand View Research.

S&P 500 soars to new record close

The S&P 500 notched another record close Monday afternoon.

The broad market index rose 0.77% and finished at 5,859.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.47%, or 201.36 points, settling at 43,065.22. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.87% and closed at 18,502.69.

Why inflation risks are rising, according to Deutsche Bank

It is still too soon to dismiss rising inflation risks, according to Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen.

In a Monday note, Allen shared five reasons why he believes inflation risks are still mounting:

Major central banks have adopted greater-than-expected levels of near-term monetary easing. Commodity prices have increased on the back of China's stimulus announcements and Middle East tensions. U.S. data is strong and shows the economy will likely avoid a sharper downturn. September's CPI report came in stronger than expected. Money supply growth is accelerating.

Nvidia heads for record close

Nvidia shares rose more than 2%, putting them on track for a record close.

The chipmaker last traded around $137 per share. The stock is still below its intraday all-time high of $140.76, which was set in June 20.

Year to date, shares are up 178%.

