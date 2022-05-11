Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Asia-Pacific Markets Slip After Data Shows U.S. Inflation Near 40-Year Highs in April

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Noriko Hayashi | Bloomberg via Getty Images
  • Asia-Pacific stocks declined in Thursday morning trade.
  • The U.S. consumer price index surged 8.3% in April as compared with a year ago, official data showed Wednesday, near the highest level in more than 40 years.
  • Shares on Wall Street declined on the back of the U.S. inflation report, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling more than 3%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday morning trade following overnight losses on Wall Street — after data showed the consumer price index stateside in April remaining near the highest level in more than 40 years.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.57% as shares of Fast Retailing dropped nearly 4%. The Topix index shed 1%.

In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.86% lower. Australian stocks also declined as the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.22%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.44% lower.

As the U.S. dollar trades at a 20-year high, Bernstein says these global stocks could benefit

Cathie Wood says economic indicators 'will start screaming' at the Fed as it hikes rates

Morgan Stanley sees stocks lower from here one year out, recommends staying defensive

The U.S. consumer price index surged 8.3% in April as compared with a year ago — near the highest level in more than 40 years, official data showed Wednesday, . The April reading, which represented a slight ease from March's peak, was also above the Dow Jones estimate for a 8.1% gain.

Money Report

business 2 hours ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Like Blackstone Over KKR

business 2 hours ago

Stock Market's Dismal Performance Is ‘Part of the Fight Against Inflation,' Jim Cramer Says

Shares on Wall Street dropped following the release of the U.S. consumer inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged as it fell 3.18% to 11,364.24 while the broader S&P 500 shed 1.65% to 3,935.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 326.63 points, or 1.02%, to 31,834.11.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 104.015 as it continues to hold above the 103.8 level that it fell below at certain points earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 129.70 per dollar, stronger as compared with levels above 130.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6925 after a recent decline from levels above $0.70.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us