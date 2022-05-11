Asia-Pacific Markets Slip After Data Shows U.S. Inflation Near 40-Year Highs in April

Asia-Pacific stocks declined in Thursday morning trade.

The U.S. consumer price index surged 8.3% in April as compared with a year ago, official data showed Wednesday, near the highest level in more than 40 years.

Shares on Wall Street declined on the back of the U.S. inflation report, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling more than 3%.

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific declined in Thursday morning trade following overnight losses on Wall Street — after data showed the consumer price index stateside in April remaining near the highest level in more than 40 years.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan fell 1.57% as shares of Fast Retailing dropped nearly 4%. The Topix index shed 1%.

In South Korea, the Kospi traded 0.86% lower. Australian stocks also declined as the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.22%.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.44% lower.

The U.S. consumer price index surged 8.3% in April as compared with a year ago — near the highest level in more than 40 years, official data showed Wednesday, . The April reading, which represented a slight ease from March's peak, was also above the Dow Jones estimate for a 8.1% gain.

Shares on Wall Street dropped following the release of the U.S. consumer inflation data. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lagged as it fell 3.18% to 11,364.24 while the broader S&P 500 shed 1.65% to 3,935.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 326.63 points, or 1.02%, to 31,834.11.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 104.015 as it continues to hold above the 103.8 level that it fell below at certain points earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 129.70 per dollar, stronger as compared with levels above 130.5 seen against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6925 after a recent decline from levels above $0.70.

— CNBC's Jeff Cox contributed to this report.