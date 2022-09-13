Asia-Pacific Markets Open 2% Lower Following Wall Street Plunge on Hot Inflation Report

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Shares in the Asia-Pacific dropped sharply at the open on Wednesday after indexes on Wall Street fell sharply following a higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price index report for August.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8% in early trade, and the Topix index fell 2.19%. The Kospi in South Korea lost 2.58% and the Kosdaq declined 2.66%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 shed 2.47%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.16%.

The U.S. 2-year Treasury yield also reached 3.79%, the highest level since 2007. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1,276.37 points, or 3.94%, to close at 31,104.97. The S&P 500 shed 4.32% to 3,932.69, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 5.16% to end the session at 11,633.57.

"What is perhaps most disconcerting in all this is that the strength in core inflation is very much service sector-led categories," said Ray Attrill, National Australia Bank's head of FX strategy, wrote in a note, adding the sector is primarily wage inflation-driven.

Traders are now split between a 75 basis point or 100 basis point Fed hike

Some traders are now expecting a full point rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve at its September meeting, according to the CME FedWatch tracker of Fed funds futures bets.

The probability of a 100-basis-point rose to 33% from 0%, and the chance for a three-quarter point hike fell to 67% from 91% a day earlier.

Economists at Nomura now also expect to see a full percentage hike.

