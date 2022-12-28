Asia-Pacific Markets Fall, Taking Lead From Wall Street's Losses

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded lower, taking the lead from Wall Street's losses overnight as investors looked to the year ahead.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.88%. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 traded down 0.94% while the Topix shed 0.86%. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.57% as the country's retail sales for November fell 1.8%, the third consecutive decline, reversing gains seen in the third quarter.

Hong Kong's further easing of Covid restrictions takes into effect today, with stocks related to re-opening being closely watched. The city will release its trade data later in the day.

The U.S. government announced it will require airline passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macau to show a negative Covid test starting Jan. 5 regardless of nationality of vaccination status.

Overnight on Wall Street, the major indexes closed lower as investors headed into the final trading days of the 2022, with Apple weighing heavily on the Dow as it broke a key level and fell to another 52-week low{

CNBC'S Tanaya Macheel, Alex Harring contributed to this report

Crypto exchange Kraken to shut down Japan operations

Digital currency exchange Kraken announced it will cease operations in Japan next month, and deregister from Japan's Financial Services Agency on Jan. 31, 2023.

The exchange cited a confluence of "current market conditions in Japan" and a "weak crypto market globally" as the reasons behind its move.

The decision was also part of Kraken's efforts to "prioritize resources and investments in those areas that align with [its] strategy and will best position Kraken for long term success."

Bitcoin fell 0.64% in the past 24 hours and last traded at $16,571.12, according to Coin Metrics. Ether dropped 1.18% to $1,193.34.

— Ryan Browne, Lee Ying Shan

U.S. will require negative Covid test from China travelers

Airline passengers entering the U.S. from China will need to have a negative Covid test, a federal health official announced on Wednesday.

The rule goes into effect on Jan. 5 and applies to all travelers who are at least two years of age from China, Hong Kong and Macau. The rule applies regardless of nationality or vaccination status.

After attempting a zero Covid policy for much longer than other major countries, China is now seeing a wave of infections after rolling back its public health restrictions in recen weeks.

— Jesse Pound

