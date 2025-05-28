Asia-Pacific markets rise after U.S. court blocks Trump ‘reciprocal' tariffs

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets rose Thursday after a U.S. federal court ruled that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority with his "reciprocal" tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories in April.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.18% and the Topix climbed 0.79%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.78% and the small-cap Kosdaq climbed 0.44%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.12%.

Hong Kong markets are poised to slip slightly with futures tied to the Hang Seng index at 23,132, compared to the benchmark's last close of 23,258.31.

Investors are expected to keep an eye on the Bank of Korea's meeting decision later in the day, as well as Asian chip stocks, after Nvidia posted stronger-than-expected earnings and revenue Wednesday, driven by a 73% year-over-year surge in its data center business.

U.S. futures rose Wednesday night, buoyed by a strong earnings report from artificial intelligence heavyweight Nvidia.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 rose 0.8%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 1.2%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 206 points, or 0.5%.

Overnight, the three major stock averages closed lower as investors parsed the latest earnings reports and Federal Reserve meeting minutes.

The S&P 500 slid 0.56% to end at 5,888.55, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.51% and settled at 19,100.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 244.95 points, or 0.58%, and closed at 42,098.70.

— CNBC's Alex Harring, Sarah Min and Pia Singh contributed to this report

Court strikes down Trump 'reciprocal' tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump exceeded his power when he enacted steep "reciprocal" tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories in April, a panel of federal trade judges ruled Wednesday.

The judges wrote that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 law which Trump invoked to justify the tariffs, does not actually give the president the power to issue the sweeping duties initiated last month.

"The Worldwide and Retaliatory Tariff Orders exceed any authority granted to the President by IEEPA to regulate importation by means of tariffs. The Trafficking Tariffs fail because they do not deal with the threats set forth in those orders," the judges wrote.

—Lora Kolodny

Stocks finish lower

The three major indexes concluded Wednesday's session in the red.

The Dow and S&P 500 each finished around 0.6% lower. The Nasdaq Composite ended down 0.5%.

— Alex Harring