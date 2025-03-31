Asia-Pacific markets set to open higher after key Wall Street indexes arise overnight

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to climb Tuesday, after two key Wall Street benchmarks rose as investors awaited clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff rollout.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.71% higher, ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy meeting later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to stand pat on interest rates at 4.1% as the country heads to the polls on May 3.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 36,115 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 36,020, against the index's last close of 35,617.56.

Japanese markets fell into correction territory in the previous session, with the Nikkei 225 falling 4.05% to end the day at a six-month low.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,237 pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's Monday close of 23,119.58.

U.S. futures slipped as the investors await clarity on Trump's upcoming tariff plans.

Overnight, two of the three key benchmark indexes ended the session in positive territory.

The S&P 500 clawed back earlier losses on to end the session higher. The broad market index added 0.55% to close at 5,611.85. At one point, it fell as much as 1.65% and traded 10% below its record.

The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.14% and closed at 17,299.29. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 417.86 points, or 1%, to settle at 42,001.76.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Nvidia, Tesla, Meta shave losses, pulling market off lows

One factor helping stocks turn positive after steep early losses Monday was when three of the Magnificent 7 stocks came well off their lows.

Nvidia and Tesla had been down about 3% at one point but most recently were off about 2% apiece. Meta Platforms earlier was off 1% but had erased most of its losses into the final hour of trading.

However, the Nasdaq Composite, home to most of the market's teach giants, was still off about 0.3%, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted solid gains.

—Jeff Cox