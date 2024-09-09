Asia-Pacific markets higher following Wall Street's rebound from worst week of 2024

Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday, following gains on Wall Street that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite rebound from their worst week of the year.

Asian investors are watching August trade data from China and India. China's exports and imports are expected to grow by 6.5% year-on-year and 2.0%, respectively, in dollar terms.

The S&P 500 gained 1.16%, after posting its worst week since March 2023. The Nasdaq Composite also jumped 1.16% following its worst week in more than two years.

Traders in Asia will monitor August trade data from China and India. China's exports and imports for August are expected to grow by 6.5% year-on-year and 2.0%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll, in what would be the slowest pace in four months.

Apple just wrapped up an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, where it unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which join the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus the company announced earlier. These are Apple's more premium phones that have nicer screens and cameras than the regular models.

Preorders for the new iPhones begin Friday and launch on Sept. 20.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index slipped 0.2% and Taiwan's Weighted Index edged up by 0.1%.

Apple's major suppliers Hitachi and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company shares rose 1.6% and 0.56%, respectively, while Hon Hai Precision Industry — known internationally as Foxconn — dropped 0.87%.

Mainland China's CSI 300 edged marginally down by 0.1%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.53% and the broad-based Topix moved 0.67% higher.

South Korea's Kospi index was up 0.2% and the small-cap Kosdaq also rose 0.1%.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average tracked the rise in the S&P and Nasdaq, ending 1.2% higher after the 30-stock index lost more than 1,200 points last week.

—CNBC's Pia Singh and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.