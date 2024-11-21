Asia-Pacific markets jump as investors assess Japan inflation data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets jumped on Friday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, with the S&P logging gains for a fourth straight day.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Investors in Asia assessed Japan's October consumer price index data. The core inflation, excluding volatile fresh food prices, rose 2.3% from a year ago, slightly above the estimated 2.2%, according to analysts polled by Reuters. That's cooler than 2.4% in the previous month.

The overall CPI came in at 2.3%, versus 2.5% in September.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 0.54% while the broad-based Topix rose 0.51%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.71% higher.

In South Korea, the Kospi added 0.67% while Kosdaq gained 0.47%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were flat compared with the index's last close of 19,601.11.

Singapore is also set to release its third-quarter GDP data, with growth anticipated to accelerate to 4.6% year on year from 4.1% in the prior quarter, according to LSEG data.

Overnight stateside, the three major indexes rose, on track to close the week higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 462 points, or 1.06%, to finish at 43,270.35, while the S&P 500 gained 0.53% to close at 5,948.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.03% to end at 18,972.42.

Crude oil prices rose more than 2% after Putin confirmed that Russia had fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile into Ukraine and warned that more could follow, the latest in a series of escalations.

Chicago Fed President Goolsbee sees rates 'a fair bit lower' ahead

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said Thursday he is looking through recent fluctuations in employment and inflation data and still sees the need for interest rate cuts ahead.

"My view is that the long arc over the last year and a half shows inflation is way down and on its way to 2 percent. Labor markets have cooled to something close to stable full employment," he said in remarks before the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership. "Things are getting close to where we want to settle on both counts."

As a result, he added, "It follows that we will probably need to move rates to where we think they should settle, too. We don't need to get to that place immediately, but if we look out over the next year or so, it feels to me like rates will end up a fair bit lower than where they are today."

However, Goolsbee added a note of caution, saying that in the face of potential uncertainty, "it may make sense to slow the pace of rate cuts as we get close."

Goolsbee will have a vote in 2025 on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

— Jeff Cox

Salesforce leads Dow's gains

Shares of Salesforce popped more than 5%. The software behemoth was the largest contributor to the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 600-point gain.

Goldman Sachs was another big winner, adding about 3%. Sherwin-Williams and Caterpillar also added nearly 3%, while Home Depot gained 2%.

— Samantha Subin

Communications services is the worst-performing S&P 500 sector

The S&P 500's communication services sector slumped 2.3% during afternoon trading, led to the downside by a 6% slump in shares of Alphabet amid mounting antitrust concerns.

Meta Platforms and Charter Communications were the only other negative stocks in the sector.

— Samantha Subin

Stocks finish higher

Stocks finished higher Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 461.88 points, or about 1.1%, to finish at 43,870.35. The S&P 500 added 0.5% to close at 5,948.71. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite eked out a 0.03% gain to end at 18,972.42.

— Samantha Subin