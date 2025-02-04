Asia-Pacific markets set to rise as Wall Street looks past trade developments

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets were set to mostly climb Wednesday, as Wall Street rose overnight, shrugging off Trump tariffs and China's retaliation to measures.

All eyes will be on China, which will resume trading after the Lunar New Year holidays. The Chinese government on Tuesday announced tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation to duties on its exports.

China is slated to release its Caixin Services PMI figures for January later in the day. The metric captures the country's services activity.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,971 pointing to a stronger open, compared to the HSI's close of 20,789.96.

Japan benchmark Nikkei 225 started the day up 0.71% while the broader Topix index advanced 0.88%.

South Korea's Kospi began 0.93% higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.98%.

The country's consumer price index for January rose 0.7% month on month and 2.2% annually — more than Reuters' 1.97% estimate.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.54%.

Overnight in the U.S., the three indexes moved higher following the developments around global trade.

Software player Palantir popped about 24% on fourth-quarter results. AI major Nvidia advancing 1.7% during the session.

The tech-heavy index Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.35% to 19,654.02, while the S&P 500 rose 0.72% to 6,037.88. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 134.13 points, or 0.3%, to 44,556.04.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

South Korea's inflation rises 2.2% in January, surpassing estimates

South Korea's consumer price index for January rose 0.7% month on month and 2.2% annually, surpassing Reuters 1.97% estimate.

This was led by an year-on-year rise in the indexes for furnishings, household equipment, routine maintenance, food and non-alcoholic beverages and clothing and water, data released by Statistics Korea Wednesday showed.

— Amala Balakrishner

Stocks close Tuesday's session in the green

Stocks finished higher on the second trading day of February.

The broad market S&P 500 rose 0.72% to end the session at 6,037.88, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.35% to close at 19,654.02. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained 134.13 points, or 0.3%, settling at 44,556.04.

— Sean Conlon

22 stocks in the S&P 500 hit new 52-week highs

Twenty-two stocks in the S&P 500 traded at new 52-week highs during Tuesday's trading session.

Among those, 19 scored fresh all-time highs. Below are some stocks that hit this milestone:

Fox Corporation Class A trading at all-time highs back to its creation as the portion not acquired by Disney in 2019

Alphabet C shares trading at all-time highs back to the special distribution on April 2, 2014, when the nonvoting share was created, and it began trading on April 3, 2014

Live Nation Entertainment trading at all-time-high levels back to its initial public offering in December 2005

Netflix trading at all-time-high levels back to its IPO in May 2002

Amazon trading at all-time-high levels since back to its IPO in May 1997

Costco trading at all-time-high levels back to its IPO in December 1985

Walmart trading at all-time-high levels back to when it first began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in August 1972

Wells Fargo trading at all-time-high levels back through our history to 1968

International Business Machines trading at all-time highs back to when it began publicly trading on the New York Stock Exchange in January 1962

Palantir trading at all-time highs back to its IPO in September 2020

Meanwhile, 14 stocks in the broad market index, including Archer-Daniels-Midland and Hershey, reached new 52-week lows. ADM was trading at lows not seen since November 2020, while Hershey was trading at lows not seen since March 2021.

— Sean Conlon

Leveraged Palantir ETFs surge more than 40%

Palantir's big day is pushing another leveraged ETF into the spotlight.

The GraniteShares 2x Long PLTR Daily ETF (PTIR) was up 41% in the afternoon on Tuesday, living up to its billing as a way to amplify the daily returns of Palantir's stock.

The fund has already notched nearly 1.5 million shares of volume for the day, putting it within striking distance of its all-time high, according to FactSet.

Direxion's Daily PLTR Bull 2x Shares (PLTU), which is smaller than PTIR, was also up more than 40% and has already broken is record for daily shares traded.

The two Palantir leveraged-long funds are less than a year old, and entered the day with less than $400 million in combined assets, according to FactSet. Leveraged funds tracking names such as Tesla, Nvidia and MicroStrategy have seen periods of high trader interest over the past few years.

— Jesse Pound