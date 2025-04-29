Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed ahead of key regional data

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed Wednesday as traders anticipate a slew of key economic data in the region.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.14% while the Topix added 0.5%. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.2% and the Kosdaq dipped 0.25%.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 traded flat.

The Bank of Japan kickstarts its policy meeting on Wednesday, and is widely expected to hold rates at 0.5% when the meeting concludes on Thursday.

Investors will also be waiting on a slew of key economic data in the region. China will be reporting its PMI data for April and Australia is expected to report its inflation data for the first quarter of the year.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that tariff negotiations with India are "coming along great," and he believes the U.S. will strike a trade deal with the South Asian nation.

Speaking at a White House press briefing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the administration also held "substantial talks" with Japan over a possible trade deal, and that "the contours of a deal" with South Korea could be coming together.

Stock futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed Tuesday night after the blue-chip index posted its longest winning run since July. Futures tied to the 30-stock Dow fell 6 points, or 0.01%. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures lost 0.4%.

Overnight stateside, the three major averages closed higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday, hitting its highs of the day.

The Dow climbed 300.03 points, or 0.75%, to close at 40,527.62. The S&P 500 gained 0.58%, ending at 5,560.83. Both indexes posted a sixth straight positive day, marking the longest win streak since July for the Dow and since November for the S&P 500. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.55%, settling at 17,461.32.

— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Alex Harring and Erin Doherty contributed to this report.

John Paulson sees gold rising to almost $5,000 in 3 years

John Paulson, who made a killing during the great financial crisis, sees gold rising to almost $5,000 an ounce by 2028 amid trade tensions and central banks' buying, according to an interview with Reuters.

Gold is widely viewed as a safe-haven asset and a hedge against rising global uncertainties. The bullion climbed in an unprecedented rally to notch a record high at $3,500.05 an ounce last week.

"It's a well-informed prediction. I think that's a reasonable number," Paulson said. "As central banks and people look to put their money in a more stable source … I think gold will increase its position in the world."

The famed investor is the largest shareholder in Idaho gold and antimony developer Perpetua Resources. He also bought a 40% stake in NovaGold's Donlin gold project in Alaska from Barrick.

— Yun Li