Asia-Pacific markets set to trade flat as Trump's tariff threats on Apple and the EU dent investor sentiment

Asia-Pacific markets are set to trade mixed Monday, trailing losses on all three key benchmarks on Wall Street last Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on tech giant Apple as well as stiffer duties on the European Union.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was set to open slightly higher, with the futures contract in Chicago at 37,250 while its counterpart in Osaka last traded at 37,190, against the index's last close of 37,160.47

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,479, pointing to a weaker open compared to the HSI's Friday close of 23,601.26.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 is slated to start the day inching higher, with futures tied to the benchmark at 8,387, compared to its last close of 8,360.90.

U.S. futures ticked up in early Asia trade after Trump extended the deadline on the imposition of 50% tariffs on imports from the European Union. The U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

All three key benchmarks on Wall Street declined in last Friday's session. The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.67% to end the session at 5,802.82, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1% and settled at 18,737.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 256.02 points, or 0.61%, to close at 41,603.07.

— CNBC's John Melloy and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.