business

Japan's Nikkei Jumps 2% as Asia Markets Pop Following Strong Rally on Wall Street

By Abigail Ng, CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Shares in the Asia-Pacific jumped Wednesday after a sharp bounce in U.S. stocks overnight.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 754 points or 2.43%, the S&P 500 jumped 2.76% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.11% at the end of the session.
  • China is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 2.09% and the Topix index gained 1.81%.

Japanese automaker Toyota said its production in August would be around 700,000 units, lower than the previously announced figure of 850,000 units, due to a parts shortage related to Covid disruptions.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season.

South Korea's Kospi advanced 1.51% and the Kosdaq was 1.44% higher.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.47%.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe on Wednesday said inflation for the June quarter to be released next week will show a further step-up, and there needs to be a path back to 2% to 3% inflation.

business 6 mins ago

China's Homebuyers Are Running Out of Patience With the Real Estate Slump

business 11 mins ago

Global Chip Shortage Is Not Over and the Slowdown Is ‘Going to Bite,' IDC Says

Prices rose 5.1% in the March quarter. In his speech, Lowe also said the neutral nominal rate is at least 2.5%, whereas current rates are at 1.35%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.39%.

U.S. stocks rallied Tuesday stateside following strong earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average popped 754.44 points, or 2.43%, to 31,827.05. The S&P 500 jumped 2.76% to 3,936.69 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 3.11% to 11,713.15.

China is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate unchanged Wednesday.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 106.680, after falling sharply.

The Japanese yen traded at 138.16 per dollar, stronger than the levels seen last week. The Australian dollar was at $0.6893, strengthening from earlier this week.

Bitcoin continued to gain ground, sitting above $23,000 at $23,411.53 at 7.53 p.m. ET Tuesday.

U.S. crude futures were flat at $104.22 per barrel, while Brent crude fell 0.43% to $106.89 per barrel. Both benchmarks settled 1% higher in the previous session.

