Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed following escalation in Trump's tariff threats

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Friday after all three benchmarks in the U.S. tumbled over U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff plans.

In another sign of a trade war escalation, Trump threatened to enact 200% tariffs on all alcoholic products coming from the European Union in retaliation for the bloc's 50% tariff on whiskey. Trump said he would not be changing his mind on a broader group of tariffs set to be implemented on April 2.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 started the day 0.41% higher, following losses in the previous session.

Over in Japan, the benchmark Nikkei 225 began trading flat while the broader Topix index also traded flat.

South Korea's Kospi index was flat while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.61% in early trade.

Meanwhile, Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 23,793 pointing to a slightly stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 23,462.65.

Overnight in the U.S., stocks slid on the back of new tariff threats from Trump.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.39% to settle at 5,521.52. The index ended the day in correction, 10.1% off its record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 537.36 points, or 1.3%, marking its fourth day of declines and closing at 40,813.57. The Nasdaq Composite shed 1.96% with shares of Tesla and Apple lower.

The disorderly rollout of Trump's U.S. trade policy has rattled markets this month. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are respectively on track for losses of 4.3% and 4.9% week to date. The Dow is off about 4.7% in the period, tracking for its worst week since June 2022.

Apple on track for worst week since March 2020

Apple shares have fallen more than 12% this week, on track for its worst week since March 2020.

The iPhone maker is trading at its lowest level since August 2024 after falling 11 of the past 13 trading days. Since its record close in December, the company has lost nearly 20% of its value, or around $776 billion in market cap.

Barclays sees additional rate cut in September

Barclays believes President Trump's higher tariff policies could lower U.S. GDP and raise inflation in the near term. On the back of these assumptions, the bank recently added one more interest rate cut to its forecast for this year.

"We now expect the FOMC to lower rates 25bp twice this year, in June and in September. We added another rate cut to our previous baseline that assumed one rate cut in June," wrote chief U.S. economist Marc Giannoni. "For 2026, we expect three 25bp rate cuts, in March, June and September."

