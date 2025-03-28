Assassin's Creed-maker Ubisoft shares up 10.2%; Europe stocks open lower

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European stock markets opened lower on Friday as global markets braced for U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on automakers set to take effect on April 2.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.13% lower shortly after the opening bell. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was marginally higher, while France's CAC 40 was down 0.4%. The German Dax was 0.5% lower.

Shares of French video game publisher Ubisoft were 10.2% higher by 8:31 a.m. London time after Chinese tech giant Tencent announced it would take a $1.25 billion stake in a new subsidiary focusing on Ubisoft's gaming brands Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six.

Elsewhere, Trump's new tariffs on foreign automakers are weighing on markets, with the president announcing on Wednesday 25% duties on all cars "not made in the United States" which are set to go into effect from April 2.

Trump also threatened to impose "far larger" tariffs on the European Union and Canada if they worked together to combat duties from the U.S.

On the data front, traders will await inflation data from France and Spain, with retail sales data set to come from the U.K.

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Friday as investors awaited the personal consumption expenditures index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation reading.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Friday as tariff threats kept investors on edge.

— Ryan Browne

Europe stocks open lower

European stocks opened broadly lower on Friday, with the regional Stoxx 600 0.23% lower shortly after the opening bell.

Germany's Dax shed 0.6%, while France's CAC 40 was almost 0.5% lower. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.06%.

— Sawdah Bhaimiya

Gold prices hit another record high

Gold futures listed on the COMEX hit another record high to trade at $3,082.7 per ounce as investors continue to flock to the safe haven investment and central bank purchases remain strong.

Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for gold prices to $3,300 per ounce by the end of the year, up from $3,100, on the back of continued strength in purchases by central banks.

"While the uncertainty is large, we estimate that large Asian central bank buyers are likely to continue their rapid gold purchases for another 3-6 years," the investment bank's analysts said.

—Lee Ying Shan

Stocks end Thursday in the red

The S&P 500 shed 0.33% to end at 5,693.31, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.53% to close at 17,804.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 155.09 points, or 0.37%, to settle at 42,299.70.

— Pia Singh