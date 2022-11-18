Money Report

Attorney General Merrick Garland to Name Special Counsel in Trump Criminal Probe, Report Says

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

  • U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump, according to a report.
  • News of the planned appointment of the special counsel, which was reported by The Wall Street Journal, came three days after Trump announced plans to run for president in 2024.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

