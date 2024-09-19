Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

August home sales drop more than expected, as prices set a new record

By Diana Olick,CNBC

A home in the Gold Coast neighborhood is offered for sale on November 13, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Scott Olson | Getty Images
  • Home sales were 4.2% lower in August than in the same month in 2023.
  • There were 1.35 million units for sale at the end of August. That's up 0.7% from July and up 22.7% year over year.
  • The median price of an existing home sold in August was $416,700, up 3.1% from August 2023.

Sales of previously owned homes fell 2.5% in August from July, to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 3.86 million units, according to the National Association of Realtors.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

That is slightly lower than what analysts expected. Sales were 4.2% lower than August 2023. It marks three straight months of sales below the 4 million mark, annualized.

This count is based on closings — contracts that were likely signed in late June and July, when mortgage rates started coming down but were not as low as they are today. The average rate on the popular 30-year fixed loan was slightly over 7% in mid-June and then fell steadily to 6.7% by the end of July, according to Mortgage News Daily.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

"Home sales were disappointing again in August, but the recent development of lower mortgage rates coupled with increasing inventory is a powerful combination that will provide the environment for sales to move higher in future months," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "The home-buying process, from the initial search to getting the house keys, typically takes several months."

A 'For Sale' sign advertises a home for sale on April 20, 2023, in Cutler Bay, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
A 'For Sale' sign advertises a home for sale on April 20, 2023, in Cutler Bay, Florida.

The inventory of homes for sale is improving slightly. There were 1.35 million units for sale at the end of August. That's up 0.7% from July and 22.7% year over year. It is still, however, just a 4.2-month supply. A 6-month supply is considered balanced between buyer and seller.

Money Report

news 17 mins ago

Millennial and Gen Z women feel ageism most, report finds: ‘My decisions were always questioned'

news 32 mins ago

Fortune 500 CEO shares the No. 1 piece of career advice that helped her get ahead—it's ‘especially' important right now

"The rise in inventory — and, more technically, the accompanying months' supply — implies home buyers are in a much-improved position to find the right home and at more favorable prices," Yun added. "However, in areas where supply remains limited, like many markets in the Northeast, sellers still appear to hold the upper hand."

Tight supply is keeping the pressure on prices. The median price of an existing home sold in August was $416,700, up 3.1% from the same month in 2023. That is the highest price ever for August.

Since it's a median, though, part of that gain is skewed toward what was selling in August. Sales were up significantly for homes priced above $750,000, but down for anything priced below $500,000.

First-time buyers made up just 26% of August sales, matching the all-time low from November 2021. All-cash sales came in at 26%, which is down slightly from a year ago but still high historically.

Mortgage rates continued to fall in August and September, with the 30-year fixed now sitting at 6.15%, the lowest in roughly two years.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us