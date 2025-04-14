Money Report

Auto stocks rise as Trump says he wants to ‘help' some car companies

By Michael Wayland, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 14, 2025. 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Shares of automakers jumped during midday trading Monday following President Donald Trump saying he's looking to "help some of the car companies."
  • The gains pushed stocks such as Ford Motor, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis from trading level or negative to being up between 1% and 4%.

DETROIT — Shares of automakers jumped during midday trading Monday following President Donald Trump saying he's looking to "help some of the car companies."

The automakers "need a little bit of time" to move their production to the U.S., Trump said during a meeting Monday with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in the Oval Office.

"I'm looking for something to help some of the car companies, where they're switching to parts that were made in Canada, Mexico and other places, and they need a little bit of time, because they're going to make them here," Trump said. "But they need a little bit of time, so I'm talking about things like that."

The comments pushed stocks such as Ford Motor, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis higher, swinging from trading level or negative to being up between 1% and 4%. Shares of Rivian Automotive also were up 3%, while shares of Tesla were off by roughly 2%.

Share of automakers such at Toyota Motor and Honda Motor were up less than 2% during midday trading.

Trump's comments come roughly a week and a half after he implemented automotive tariffs on imported vehicles of 25% on April 3.

Despite reducing tariffs on most countries last week and giving tech companies such as Apple exemptions from the levies over the weekend, the automotive tariffs have remained in effect.

Automakers have responded to the tariffs in a variety of ways. Manufacturers that are mostly domestic, such as Ford and Stellantis, have announced temporary deals for employee pricing, while others, such as British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, have ceased U.S. shipments. Hyundai Motor also has said it would not raise prices for at least two months to ease consumer concerns.

