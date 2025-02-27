Autodesk says it will cut 1,350 employees, or 9% of workforce, to make the most of sales changes

Autodesk's job cuts will hit 9% of its headcount and make facility reductions.

The maker of design software wants to make the most of its shift toward direct billing and self-service sales.

Separately, computer seller HP said it would let go of 1,000 to 2,000 employees.

Design software maker Autodesk said Thursday that it will lay off 1,350 employees, which works out to 9% of its workforce.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The job cuts follow a series of large headcount reductions across the tech industry.

In January, Meta said it would let go of 5% of its workers, and earlier this month Workday, which sells human resources and finance software, announced an 8.5% decrease. Google this week also announced cuts to its human relations and cloud divisions, CNBC reported, and PC maker HP said in a Thursday regulatory filing that it would reduce its headcount by 1,000 or 2,000, representing under 4% of total headcount.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Our GTM model has evolved significantly from the transition to subscription and multi-year contracts billed annually to self-service enablement, the adoption of direct billing, and more," Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost wrote in a memo to employees. "These changes position us to better meet the evolving needs of our customers and channel partners. To fully benefit from these changes, we are beginning the transformation of our GTM organization to increase customer satisfaction and Autodesk's productivity."

The company is also conducting the layoffs to stay competitive in the current economy and protect the company's leadership in cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Anagnost wrote.

San Francisco-based Autodesk will make facility reductions as well. But it will not close any offices, a spokesperson told CNBC in an email. It expects $135 million to $150 million in restructuring costs before taxes.

The company on Thursday also announced better-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter results. The company delivered $2.29 in adjusted earnings per share on $1.64 billion in revenue, which was up 12% year over year. Analysts surveyed by LSEG had been looking for $2.14 per share and $1.63 billion in revenue.

For the fiscal first quarter, Autodesk called for $2.14 to $2.17 in adjusted earnings per share on $1.600 billion to $1.610 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $2.08 per share and $1.598 billion in revenue.

Management sees $9.34 to $9.67 in adjusted earnings per share for the 2026 fiscal year, with $6.895 billion to $6.965 billion in revenue. The LSEG consensus was $9.24 per share and $6.902 billion in revenue.

WATCH: The setup on key earnings this week: Salesforce, Autodesk and EOG Resources