Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Aviation industry urges Congress for emergency air traffic control funding

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

An American Airlines Airbus A319 airplane takes off past the air traffic control tower at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, January 11, 2023
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
  • U.S. aviation industry groups urged lawmakers for emergency funding for air traffic control.
  • Their letter came three weeks after a deadly collision between a regional jet and an Army helicopter near Washington, D.C.

The U.S. aviation industry on Wednesday urged Congress to approve "robust emergency funding" for air traffic control technology and staffing.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Three weeks after a deadly midair collision near Washington, D.C., marked the worst air disaster in the U.S. since 2001, groups representing industry heavyweights like Boeing, major U.S. airlines, private aviation and a host of labor unions wrote to lawmakers calling for urgent funding and improvements to U.S. airspace.

They also said the Federal Aviation Administration should be exempt from government shutdowns "to ensure a predictable funding stream to ensure continued safety and air traffic control personnel hiring and training."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A 2019 government shutdown left federal workers without pay for several weeks, including air traffic controllers and airport screeners. That shutdown ended hours after staffing shortages snarled flights at several major U.S. airports.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us