Baby Killed, Another Injured in Strollers Sold by Major Retailers, CPSC Says

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents their children could be at risk of death or injury while using Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra Strollers.

A 14-month-old child was killed after it became entrapped in the stroller and a 17-month-old was injured, the safety group said.

The strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009 and are available at major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Buybuy Baby.

The safety group and the company issued a warning saying children could be at risk of head or neck entrapment in Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Double and Ultra Strollers if they aren't properly strapped in or, a child climbs on the exterior of the stroller.

A 14-month-old child who wasn't sitting in the stroller was fatally asphyxiated after its neck became entrapped in the space between the front of the canopy tube and armrest of a Baby Trend Sit N' Stand double stroller, the CPSC said.

The child's father was nearby but unable to see the kid, the group said.

The other child, a 17-month old, was partially secured in the stroller and became entrapped in the space between the back of the canopy tube and the seat back of the front seat, resulting in neck bruises, the CPSC said.

The strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009. It's unclear when the incidents happened or whether there have been other cases.

The CPSC and Baby Trend are warning consumers to remove and separately store the canopy when it's not in use and ensure children are always fully secured in the stroller with its built-in five-point harness. They also warned that children shouldn't play on the stroller by climbing on it.

The impacted strollers have model numbers beginning with SS76 or SS66, which can be found on a sticker on the left inside rear of the frame.

Baby Trend is a global manufacturer of products for children that's been in business for more than 30 years, according to company news releases. In 2016, it was acquired by the Alpha Group Co. Ltd. for $94 million.

The Alpha Group is an animation and pan-entertainment platform based in China that started as a toy company.

Baby Trend didn't respond to a request for additional information.