Bahamas Attorneys File Emergency Motion in FTX Case for Access to Databases With Client Information

Lawyers for Bahamian regulators filed an emergency motion in Delaware bankruptcy court asking a judge to allow them access to FTX data.

Bahamian regulators and American FTX leadership have been engaged in a courtroom back-in-forth in the bankruptcy proceedings.

Attorneys in the Bahamas filed an emergency motion on Friday asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to compel U.S. leaders of failed crypto firm FTX to give them access to databases as part of the proceedings.

The emergency motion claims that despite "many attempts to obtain access," FTX employees and counsel have stymied Bahamian regulators in their effort to get critical financial information located in Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Portal databases.

The lawyers, working on behalf of the Securities Commission of the Bahamas, said the U.S. bankruptcy proceedings will "suffer no harm or hardship if this relief is granted." They're seeking data on FTX international customers that is stored on AWS servers, including "wallet addresses, customer balances, deposit and withdrawal records, trades, and accounting data." Google's technology served as an analytics platform for FTX International's data.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"While the Joint Provisional Liquidators are happy to engage in dialogue with the U.S. Debtors, their refusal to promptly restore access has frustrated the ability of the Joint Provisional Liquidators to carry out their duties under Bahamian law and placed FTX Digital's assets at risk of dissipation," the filing read.

FTX filed for bankruptcy protection last month after a liquidity crunch at the crypto exchange, which was intermingling assets with sister hedge fund Alameda Research. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had an estimated net worth of $16 billion before the collapse, will appear before U.S. lawmakers next week.