Banco BPM says UniCredit's ‘unusual' $10.5 billion takeover offer does not reflect its profitability

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

A Banco BPM SpA bank branch in Milan, Italy, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. 
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Italian lender Banco BPM on Tuesday said the unexpected takeover offer by domestic rival UniCredit does not reflect its profitability and could reduce its legal autonomy.
  • UniCredit offered to snap up Banco BPM for roughly $10.5 billion on Monday.

The 10 billion-euro ($10.52 billion) bid presented by UniCredit on Monday was not previously agreed and was delivered on "unusual" terms, the Banco BPM board of directors said in a CNBC-translated statement.

It also failed to reflect Banco BPM's profitability and potential for further value creation, the board added.

CNBC has reached out to UniCredit for comment.

This breaking news story is being updated.

