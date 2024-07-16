Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Bank of America shares jump 5% after saying net interest income rebound is coming

By Hugh Son,CNBC

Cyril Marcilhacy | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Here's what they reported: Earnings of 83 cents a share vs. 80 cents a share estimate.
  • Revenue of $25.54 billion vs. $25.22 billion estimate.
  • The firm said net interest income would rise to about $14.5 billion later this year, giving investors confidence that a turnaround is under way.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Bank of America on Tuesday said second-quarter revenue and profit topped expectations on rising investment banking and asset management fees.

Here's what the company reported:

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
  • Earnings: 83 cents a share vs. 80 cents a share LSEG estimate
  • Revenue: $25.54 billion vs. $25.22 billion estimate

The bank said profit slipped 6.9% from the year earlier period to $6.9 billion, or 83 cents a share, as the company's net interest income declined amid higher interest rates. Revenue climbed less than 1% to $25.54 billion.

The firm was helped by a 29% increase in investment banking fees to $1.56 billion, edging out the $1.51 billion StreetAccount estimate. Asset management fees rose 14% to $3.37 billion, buoyed by higher stock market values, helping the firm's wealth management division post a 6.3% increase in revenue to $5.57 billion, essentially matching the estimate.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Stock futures are little changed after Dow posts best day since June 2023: Live updates

news 1 hour ago

Royal Caribbean leans into shorter cruises, more experiences to capture travel demand

Net interest income slipped 3% to $13.86 billion, also matching the StreetAccount estimate.

But new guidance on the measure, known as NII, gave investors confidence that a turnaround is in the making. NII is one of the main ways that banks earn money.

The measure, which is the difference between what a bank earns on loans and what it pays depositors for their savings, will rise to about $14.5 billion in the fourth quarter of this year, Bank of America said in a slide presentation.

That confirms what executives previously told investors, which is that net interest income would probably bottom in the second quarter.

Wells Fargo shares fell on Friday when it posted disappointing NII figures, showing how much investors are fixated on the metric.

Shares of Bank of America climbed 5.4%, aided by the NII guidance.

Last week, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup each topped expectations for revenue and profit, a streak continued by Goldman Sachs on Monday, helped by a rebound in Wall Street activity.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us