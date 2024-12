Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Wednesday signaled that the U.K. could be on track for four interest rate cuts over the next year, if inflation continues on a downward path.

Speaking in a pre-recorded interview that aired at the Financial Times's virtual The Global Boardroom event, Bailey added that inflation had come down faster than the central bank had anticipated.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.